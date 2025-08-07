Genshin Impact to be removed from PS4 store from this date: Here’s what players need to know

Genshin Impact players on PS4 will soon have to find a new platform. Developer MiHoYo has confirmed it will stop supporting the game on the PlayStation 4 due to hardware limitations and platform application size restrictions. The announcement signals the end of updates and in-store availability for the title on Sony’s older console. MiHoYo will discontinue Genshin Impact on PS4 due to hardware limits and updated system requirements.(Playstation)

The company stated that PS4's hardware performance and application size limits are the primary reasons behind the decision. While the PS4 version will be discontinued, the PS5 version will continue to operate without changes. MiHoYo has advised players using PS4 to shift to PS5 or other supported platforms to continue accessing the game.

Also read: Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup

Genshin Impact: PS4 Phase-Out Plan

MiHoYo has planned a three-step process to phase out the game on PS4:

Game Removal: The game will no longer be available for new downloads on the PS4 PlayStation Store from September 10, 2025. However, users who have previously downloaded it can reinstall it from their libraries. Purchase Delisting: On February 25, 2026, all in-game purchases will be removed from both the PlayStation Store and the in-game store for PS4 users. End of Support: Update support will stop completely on April 8, 2026. After this date, PS4 users will no longer be able to log in or receive updates.

MiHoYo has also informed players that any in-game items purchased but not claimed before the discontinuation can still be retrieved. These can be accessed by logging into the game on PS4 before the final cutoff or through the PS5 version afterwards. Game progress will carry over to supported platforms.

Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

Genshin Impact: Updated System Requirements Across Platforms

In addition to the PS4 changes, MiHoYo also announced that it will raise the minimum and recommended device specifications for all platforms. These updates will take effect starting with the “Song of the Welkin Moon” update.

For Android devices, the game will now require Android 10.0 or higher, with SoC requirements starting from Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 610) or Helio G88 (Mali-G52).

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals new protagonists, action-packed story, and Vice City chaos

For iOS devices, the minimum requirement includes iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or iPad (8th generation). Recommended devices include the iPhone 12 series and later models. iOS 13.0 and above will be required.

On PC, the minimum requirements for OS, CPU, and GPU will also be increased. Devices below these specifications may still run the game, but could face reduced performance or instability during play.