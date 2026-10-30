Good TVs don't have to be expensive. These 5 options under 40,000 bring more for your money

A television under ₹40,000 can now offer more than a basic 4K screen. Customers can compare QLED panels, Mini LED technology, Dolby Vision, smart TV platforms and gaming-focused features in this segment. The five options in this article cover different screen sizes and display technologies, from a compact 43-inch Samsung TV to larger 50-inch and 55-inch models. The right pick will depend on how you watch content, the room where the TV will sit and whether picture quality, sound or smart features matter most. We've also included Amazon buyer feedback for each model, using the customer-sentiment summaries available for these TVs.

Looking for a new television under ₹40k? Compare five 4K smart TVs from Lumio, LG, Samsung, Xiaomi and Hisense, with display features and Amazon buyer feedback.

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

The Lumio Vision is worth a look if you want a 4K television with a QLED display and support for premium picture and audio formats. Its Amazon customer feedback highlights Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as part of the viewing experience. However, the product's startup speed receives mixed reactions, so buyers who expect an immediately responsive interface may want to factor that in.

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Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display QLED, as identified in the Amazon customer summary HDR format Dolby Vision Audio format Dolby Atmos Screen size 55 inches Reasons to Buy QLED display can offer richer colours than a conventional LED panel. Dolby Vision support is useful for compatible films and streaming content. Dolby Atmos support adds an audio feature for compatible content. Reasons to Avoid Startup speed has received mixed customer feedback.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the TV's picture and sound quality, particularly the sharp-looking 4K QLED display and Dolby Atmos effect. Dolby Vision also gets positive mentions for movies and YouTube content. However, feedback on speed is mixed, with some users reporting slow startup times.

Why we picked it

The combination of QLED, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos gives the Lumio a useful entertainment-focused feature set. It is worth considering if you watch a lot of films and streaming content and want to prioritise picture and audio formats.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

LG's 50NU870BPLA is the 50-inch option in this comparison, giving buyers a larger screen for movies, television shows and everyday streaming. Its 4K resolution is the main draw, while the webOS platform provides access to smart TV features. The Amazon feedback is worth reading carefully, particularly if you value smooth navigation and consistent display quality as much as screen resolution.

Specifications - Screen size 50 inches - Resolution 4K Ultra HD - Smart platform webOS, as identified in the listing - Model 50NU870BPLA Reasons to Buy - A 50-inch screen offers a more immersive viewing area than smaller televisions. - 4K resolution is suitable for high-resolution streaming and compatible content. - webOS provides a smart TV interface for accessing streaming services. Reasons to Avoid - It is worth checking the remote's layout and controls before buying.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the sharp 4K picture, although opinions on performance and sound are divided. Some find webOS responsive, while others report sluggish navigation. Feedback also raises concerns about screen defects, remote convenience, installation and value for money, making the overall experience appear mixed.

Why we picked it

The 50-inch screen and 4K resolution make this LG worth comparing for a living room where screen size matters. Buyers who prefer LG's webOS ecosystem may also find it appealing, but should check the latest listing feedback before deciding.

Samsung's 43-inch Vision AI model is the smaller-screen option here. Its appeal lies in Samsung's smart TV ecosystem and the brand's focus on AI-powered picture features. The Amazon customer reviews also highlight the brand's Vision AI televisions, including software upgrade support and access to free channels.

Specifications - Screen size 43 inches - Resolution 4K Ultra HD, as identified in the product range description - Model UA43M71HAULXL - Smart TV range Vision AI Reasons to Buy The 43-inch size can fit smaller bedrooms and compact living rooms. Samsung's smart TV ecosystem is a familiar option for users already using its devices. Vision AI features add an extra layer of smart picture functionality. Reasons to Avoid The 43-inch screen is smaller than the 50-inch and 55-inch options in this list.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are positive about the TV's overall product quality, picture quality and value for money. Sound quality and performance receive more neutral feedback in the summary. The available sentiment is broadly favourable, although it does not offer enough detail to judge specific features individually.

Why we picked it

The Samsung is worth considering if you want a relatively compact 4K smart TV and prefer the brand's connected television ecosystem. Its 43-inch size may also be easier to accommodate in bedrooms or smaller viewing spaces.

Xiaomi's 55-inch Smartchoice model is the largest screen in this comparison and uses QD-Mini LED technology. Its model number is L55MC-FSMIN. The display technology is the key reason to look at this TV, particularly if you want to explore a step beyond conventional LED and QLED televisions.

Specifications Screen size 55 inches Display technology QD-Mini LED Model L55MC-FSMIN Resolution 4K Ultra HD, as identified in the model range HDR and smart platform Verify the exact listing variant Reasons to Buy The 55-inch screen provides a larger viewing area for movies and sports. QD-Mini LED technology is designed to combine quantum-dot colour with more precise backlighting. The display technology makes it an interesting option for buyers comparing different panel types. Reasons to Avoid A 55-inch TV needs more wall or cabinet space than the smaller options. Buyers should confirm the smart platform and supported HDR formats for this variant.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate Xiaomi's product quality and value for money. However, customers say they are less decisive about picture quality, performance and sound quality, with these areas receiving more neutral feedback.

Why we picked it

The QD-Mini LED panel and 55-inch screen distinguish this Xiaomi from the other options here. It is worth comparing if you want a larger television and are specifically interested in the potential picture-quality benefits of Mini LED backlighting.

Hisense's 50E75Q brings a 50-inch QLED screen into this price comparison. It is aimed at buyers who want a larger 4K television with more emphasis on colour and contrast for films and streaming. Amazon customers have highlighted vivid colours and deep contrast, although feedback about the smart platform, app availability and navigation speed is not entirely consistent.

Specifications Screen size 50 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display QLED Model 50E75Q Smart platform Confirm the exact platform on the Indian listing HDR and refresh rate Verify against the model-specific specification Reasons to Buy QLED technology is designed to deliver a wider range of colours. The 50-inch screen suits living rooms and larger viewing distances. Customer feedback highlights vivid colours and deep contrast. Reasons to Avoid App availability should be checked if you rely on specific streaming services. Smart TV navigation may not feel equally responsive to every user.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the picture and sound, with vivid colours and deep contrast receiving positive mentions. Feedback on Google TV performance is mixed, as are opinions on installation and latency. Some buyers also report limitations with the availability of popular streaming apps.

Why we picked it

Hisense combines a 50-inch QLED screen with a focus on colour and contrast. It is worth considering if you watch plenty of films and streaming content, but check app compatibility and the smart TV experience before placing an order.

Top 3 features of TVs under ₹ 40,000

Television Screen size and display Resolution Standout feature Lumio Vision QLED 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos LG 50NU870BPLA 50-inch LED 4K Ultra HD webOS smart platform Samsung UA43M71HAULXL 43-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Vision AI range Xiaomi L55MC-FSMIN 55-inch QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD QD-Mini LED display Hisense 50E75Q 50-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD QLED colour technology

Factors to consider when buying a TV under ₹ 40,000

Screen size and viewing distance: A 55-inch television can make movies and sports more immersive, but it needs enough room. Measure your wall or TV unit before choosing between 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models.

Display technology: LED, QLED and QD-Mini LED are not interchangeable terms. QLED focuses on colour reproduction, while Mini LED uses smaller backlights to improve control over bright and dark areas.

Refresh rate: A 60Hz panel may be sufficient for regular television and streaming. If you watch fast-moving sports or play games, check the native refresh rate rather than relying only on motion or game-boosting claims.

Smart TV platform and apps: Check whether your frequently used streaming apps are available. Also look at the interface, software support and connectivity options, since these affect everyday use.

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FAQs Is a 4K TV worth buying under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000? Yes. A 4K TV can offer sharper details than a Full HD model, particularly when you watch compatible 4K movies and streaming content. The actual picture quality also depends on the panel and image processing.

Is QLED better than a regular LED TV? QLED televisions use quantum-dot technology to improve colour reproduction. They can offer richer colours than conventional LED models, although brightness, contrast and picture processing also affect the viewing experience.

What is the difference between QLED and Mini LED TVs? QLED refers to a quantum-dot colour layer, while Mini LED refers to the use of smaller LEDs in the backlight. A QD-Mini LED television combines both approaches.

Is a 43-inch TV enough for a living room? It can work in a compact living room or a bedroom. For a larger room or a longer viewing distance, a 50-inch or 55-inch television may offer a more immersive experience.

What should I check before buying a smart TV? Check the resolution, native refresh rate, HDR format support, HDMI and USB ports, smart TV platform, app availability, warranty and installation terms. Also confirm the exact model number to avoid comparing different variants.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.