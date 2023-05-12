What is ‘Immersive View’ on Google Maps? Check out cities where it's rolling out

Google on Wednesday during its annual I/O developer conference announced some exciting updates related to artificial intelligence (AI) . One of the most notable announcements was the introduction of the new "Immersive View" feature on Google Maps. Google Maps' Immersive View feature uses an advanced AI technique called Neural Radiance Fields (NeRF). (Google)

This innovative feature provides users with an immersive and photorealistic view of routes on maps, enabling them to experience a wider range of viewing options. Additionally, users can now receive real-time weather updates and air quality index information through this feature.

Know more about this latest feature on Google Maps.

What's new about ‘Immersive View’ on maps?

The newly introduced Immersive View feature on Google Maps provides users with an exciting new way to explore locations even before they physically visit them. This innovative feature harnesses the latest advancements in AI and computer vision technology to create a dynamic, photorealistic digital model of the world by integrating billions of Street View and aerial images.

Immersive View offers a wealth of useful information, such as real-time weather updates, traffic data, and insights into how busy a place is at any given time. The result is an immersive experience that transports users to a location and makes them feel like they're actually there.

How was it developed?

Google Maps' Immersive View feature uses an advanced AI technique called Neural Radiance Fields (NeRF) to create realistic 3D representations of real-world environments. NeRF helps accurately capture the lighting, texture of materials, and surroundings of a location to make it look like the user is actually at the location. This technology makes it easier to plan trips and navigate new places with greater confidence and familiarity.

Know more about the new feature

-With the new Immersive View feature, users can now preview bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections, and parking options along their journey, providing a comprehensive view of the route before they embark.

-In addition to this, the time slider feature allows users to access real-time air quality information and observe how the route changes as weather patterns fluctuate throughout the day. This provides users with the necessary information to prepare for the elements and make any necessary adjustments to their route.

-Moreover, Google Maps uses AI and historical driving trends to simulate the number of cars on the road at any given time, taking into account peak traffic hours and other variables.

Where is it being rolled out?

Google's Immersive View for routes, will be launched in 15 global cities in the coming months, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo, and Venice.

Although no Indian city is currently on the list of cities set to receive the update this year, users can expect to see the feature introduced in India sometime next year.

