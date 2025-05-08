Google Maps can scan screenshots on iPhones to save locations- Know how it works

We have all been in a situation where we find attractive places or must-visit restaurants when scrolling through social media, and we instantly save the post or make a note to remember the names. Now, to save the hassle, Google Maps has rolled out a new feature for iPhone users, where they just have to take a screenshot, and it will automatically scan and save the location on your map, making it easier to find places. This feature not only helps you save and remember nearby locations, but it can also help you build a travel itinerary for your upcoming trip, where you can save all the locations you want to visit on Google Maps with just a screenshot. Know more about this Google Maps feature and how it will be a travel saviour. Google Maps streamlines the process of saving locations via screenshots on iPhone. Know how it works.(Google )

Google Maps to save locations from screenshots

Google has rolled out a new Maps feature for iPhone users, which can scan screenshots and identify mentioned locations to save them in the app. This feature uses Gemini to analyse screenshots on iPhone and automatically identify locations, making it easier for users to save or remember places they want to visit.

This new feature streamlines the process of how people use screenshots to remember places they once found on the internet or simply while scrolling through reels on Instagram. Earlier, users had to find the exact screenshot, visit Google Maps and then type name of the location for the app to provide directions. Now, with this new feature, Google Maps on iPhone will do all the searching on behalf of the user with thehelp of AI.

How to use screenshots on Google Maps to save locations

Before running through the steps, make sure Google Maps on the iPhone is up to date with the latest version. If not, install the app update via the App Store to get access to this new feature.

Step 1: Open Google Maps and visit the “You” tab

Step 2: In the You tab, you’ll find a new private list named “Screenshots”

Step 3: Click on Screenshots, and Google will provide a Demo on how the feature works.

Step 4: Now, if you have screenshots containing the name and addresses of locations, then upload the image for Google Maps to detect

Note: Make sure to allow the Photos app permission for Google Maps to access screenshots saved on the device.

Step 4: Google Maps, then it will automatically detect the location and provide you with a list of locations available on the screenshot.

Step 5: Now, a “Review” interface will appear from where users can save locations, and it will be added to the Screenshots list.

Google Maps also has an “Auto Scan” feature where it will automatically scan screenshots on your device with locations and provide users with a list on the Review interface. However, this is an optional feature, and users can enable or disable Auto Scan when needed, as it will require access to all photos on the device. Google also assured that this feature will soon be rolled out to Android users with upcoming updates.