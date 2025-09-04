Google Maps ‘update’ team thrashed in Uttar Pradesh because villagers thought…

A Google Maps team was recently attacked by villagers while surveying Birhar village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, at night after being mistaken for thieves, according to a report by NDTV. The Google Maps team has not filed any case against the villagers. Kanpur police confirmed that the situation to be under control.(Unsplash)

The team, outsourced from Tech Mahindra, was mapping the streets of the village using a camera-equipped vehicle mounted with specialised mapping equipment. The purpose was to capture images of roads to ensure accurate updates on Google Maps. During the survey, villagers noticed the vehicle and its equipment, and suspected the team was collecting information for theft.

A group of villagers quickly surrounded the vehicle, blocked its movement, and questioned the team. The situation escalated when the villagers started thrashing the team members before local police intervened.

Both the survey team and the villagers were taken to the local police station for questioning. After the Google Maps employees explained that they were conducting a mapping exercise and not involved in any criminal activity, the villagers calmed down.

One of the team members said, "My team and I had visited the village for mapping when the locals beat us up over a misunderstanding. We had taken permission from the DGP for the survey."

According to villagers, the area had seen multiple theft incidents recently, which had increased suspicion among residents and led to heightened vigilance.

The Google Maps team has not filed any case against the villagers. Kanpur police confirmed that the situation is under control. "The local police went to the spot and enquired, confirming the team was conducting Google mapping. Citizens have been pacified and sent away peacefully. There is no law and order issue on the spot," they said.

The incident highlights challenges faced by mapping teams in rural areas where local communities are cautious about unfamiliar technology. Google Maps continues to work on updating maps across the region.