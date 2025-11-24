Google takes a dig at iPhone 17 Pro features in new 'Wicked' video, watch here

Google has fired another playful shot at Apple with a new Pixel Pro 10 advertisement that reimagines the long-running rivalry between the two companies as a scene straight out of Wicked. The 60-second spot casts a purple iPhone 17 Pro as Glinda, the cheerful “good witch,” while the green Pixel Pro 10 slips comfortably into the role of Elphaba, the so-called “wicked witch.” Apple has been positioning the iPhone 17 Pro as a leap forward in AI-powered features, from smarter image edits to new on-device intelligence.(Ayushmann Chawla)

But the twist is familiar: Google uses the musical parody to highlight how many of Apple’s latest features, particularly on the iPhone 17 Pro, were supposedly pioneered by Pixel devices first.

Pixel claims credit for Apple’s newest features

In the video, the iPhone 17 Pro gushes over how “lucky” it feels to have a friend like Pixel, thanking it for “inspiring” features Apple now markets as innovations. The examples include AI-powered photo corrections and more conversational digital assistants, capabilities Google says have long been part of the Pixel ecosystem.

It’s a lighthearted poke, but the message is unmistakable. As both phones begin an actual musical duet (yes, using a real Wicked song), Google frames itself as the original trailblazer and Apple as the enthusiastic follower.

A familiar formula, with a theatrical twist

This isn’t the first time Google has turned mock rivalry into marketing. Back in 2023, its “Best Phones Forever” campaign imagined the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel phones as awkward but affectionate frenemies. Before that, Google made a habit of teasing Apple about slow adoption of industry standards, like RCS, though not always gracefully. In one notorious instance, Google’s social media team roasted Apple from an iPhone.

The new Wicked-themed ad, however, is one of Google’s more elaborate jabs, blending Broadway flair with tech snark.

Whether the playful rivalry sways buyers is another question. But with the Pixel Pro 10 and iPhone 17 Pro now in direct competition for AI-first smartphone dominance, expect the humour, and the digs, to keep coming.