GTA 6 is a few days away, but should you experience Vice City on PS5 Pro or Xbox Series X? Check what sets them apart

GTA 6, arguably Rockstar’s most anticipated game, is just nine days away from launching on gaming consoles worldwide. Amid the growing buzz across social media apps, many aspiring gamers may still be trying to figure out which console to buy to experience the decade's most pivotal game. The PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X each have advantages when it comes to running GTA 6. To cut through the confusion, we explore which console best fits your needs for the best possible GTA 6 experience.

Want smoother GTA 6 gameplay? The PS5 Pro could deliver

The PS5 Pro may prioritise performance, while Xbox Series X could offer a more immersive audiovisual experience. (Shubh Bhushan/HT)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

If you feel like you're falling victim to the peer pressure happening across social media, you will likely purchase the PlayStation 5 Pro to play GTA 6. And this could work in your favour, considering that you enjoy playing games at a high refresh rate. I say this because the reputed insider and data miner Tex2 revealed that Sony’s flagship console could feature enhanced PSSR 2 upscaling and support for a 120Hz mode.

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On upscaling, they also found that its parameter mfsrVersion is set to 13.60. Considering Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077 rely on version 13.00A, GTA 6 will likely come with the most up-to-date PSSR feature.

Another leakster also highlighted that Rockstar’s upcoming game will support BVH8 ray tracing. For those uninitiated, this version is configured to make ray tracing work better on the PS5 Pro, which Ubisoft also implemented in the Assassin’s Creed Shadows port for this console. According to Ubisoft, BVH8 ray tracing sped up GPU tasks that use hardware ray tracing by about 300%.

Want a more immersive audiovisual GTA 6 experience? Xbox could have an edge

If you have better willpower and don’t give in to any peer pressure, the Xbox Series X is the next best console to play GTA 6. And picking Microsoft’s console could benefit you if you want to enjoy Rockstar’s game with the highest graphical fidelity. Recently, leakster Videotech shared a photo of the back of the Xbox case on X, suggesting that GTA 6 may support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Xbox Series X.

If you are unfamiliar with both technologies, here is a brief explanation: Dolby Vision is an HDR (High Dynamic Range) format that enhances visual quality by expanding the colour range, making bright areas more vivid and dark scenes more detailed. It also uses dynamic metadata to adjust colour reproduction and brightness for each scene.

Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos is an advanced audio technology that creates a more immersive, three-dimensional sound experience. It allows players to hear sounds from different directions, making in-game environments and audio cues feel more realistic.

Beyond this, AMD finally introduced FSR4 upscaling on the Xbox Series X. So, Rockstar may take advantage of this technology to deliver drastically better image quality without taxing the aged graphics card of Microsoft’s high-end gaming console.

Conclusion

The PS5 Pro could be the pick for those chasing smoother gameplay, better upscaling and improved ray tracing. The Xbox Series X, meanwhile, may have an edge with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Ultimately, the choice depends on what matters more to you when playing GTA 6: higher performance or a more immersive audiovisual experience.

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