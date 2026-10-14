Haier launches new refrigerators, washing machines and Mini LED TVs: Here's everything new

Haier has upgraded its premium home appliance portfolio in India with a new range of products spanning refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, kitchen chimneys and water heaters. Announced at the company's ‘Elevate with Haier’ event in Greater Noida on October 14, the lineup includes a five-door built-in refrigerator, a triple-drum washing machine with AI-powered features, and new Mini LED TV models designed for home entertainment. The tech giant is also introducing products focused on kitchen ventilation and faster water heating, with prices starting at ₹13,990. With the festive season underway, the new launches offer consumers several options for upgrading their homes. Here's everything you need to know about the new Haier appliances, including their features, prices and availability.

Haier launches new premium appliances in India: Product names and prices

Haier launches In-Vista fridge, M3 washing machine and Mini LED TVs: Check all details

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Haier product launched Price in India Haier In-Vista 5-Door Refrigerator ₹ 2,59,990 Haier M3 Series Triple-Drum Washing Machine (12kg) ₹ 1,30,000 Haier M96 Mini LED TV Starting at ₹ 4,19,990 Haier M70 Mini LED TV Starting at ₹ 39,490 Haier M80 Mini LED TV Starting at ₹ 70,490 Haier Halo Chimney Starting at ₹ 23,000 Haier Velox Water Heater (15L) ₹ 13,990 Haier Velox Water Heater (25L) ₹ 14,990 View All

In-Vista refrigerator and M3 washing machine

One of the key launches is the Haier In-Vista 5-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator, priced at ₹2,59,990. Haier claims it is India's only five-door built-in refrigerator. It features a design that integrates with kitchen cabinetry, with zero-centimetre side gaps and can also be used as a freestanding refrigerator. The refrigerator has five dedicated storage zones for different food categories, including a convertible section that can operate as a fridge or freezer. Its MRA Fresh technology is designed to maintain high humidity levels to help fruits and vegetables stay fresh for longer. The appliance also offers an automatic ice maker, app-based controls and interior lighting.

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For laundry, Haier has introduced the M3 Series washing machine at ₹1,30,000. Its standout feature is a triple-drum design with a total capacity of 12kg, split into two 1kg drums and one 10kg drum. This allows users to wash three separate loads simultaneously, making it easier to keep baby clothes, delicates and everyday garments apart. The machine includes AI Wash, automatic detergent dispensing, app-based controls and Quick Clean modes. Haier says its Essence Wash feature can complete a full load in 39 minutes, while the appliance comes with a four-year comprehensive warranty and a 12-year motor warranty. It is available through retail outlets and the company's official website.

Mini LED TVs, Halo chimney and Velox water heater

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{{^usCountry}} Haier has also expanded its television lineup with the M96, M70 and M80 Mini LED series. The M96 range comes in 100-inch and 115-inch sizes, with prices starting at ₹4,19,990. It features SQD Mini LED technology, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and a 6.2.2-channel speaker system with Sound by KEF. The M70 series starts at ₹39,490 and is available in screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches. It offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+, a 50W audio system and gaming features such as 120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM. The M80 series starts at ₹70,490, with sizes from 55 inches to 85 inches, and combines Mini LED visuals with Dolby Vision and a 50W sound system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haier has also expanded its television lineup with the M96, M70 and M80 Mini LED series. The M96 range comes in 100-inch and 115-inch sizes, with prices starting at ₹4,19,990. It features SQD Mini LED technology, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and a 6.2.2-channel speaker system with Sound by KEF. The M70 series starts at ₹39,490 and is available in screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches. It offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+, a 50W audio system and gaming features such as 120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM. The M80 series starts at ₹70,490, with sizes from 55 inches to 85 inches, and combines Mini LED visuals with Dolby Vision and a 50W sound system. {{/usCountry}}

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For kitchens, the Haier Halo chimney starts at ₹23,000. It offers 2,000 cubic metres per hour of suction, a BLDC motor, smart smoke sensing and an auto-cleaning feature designed to simplify maintenance.

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The Haier Velox electric storage water heater rounds out the lineup. It comes in 15-litre and 25-litre capacities, priced at ₹13,990 and ₹14,990, respectively. Haier claims it offers 33% faster heating, five-star energy efficiency and 11 safety features. Both models will be available through leading retail outlets in India.