How scammers are using ‘Google AI Overviews’ to fool you

Searching online for help with a booking or a service is supposed to be convenient, but for some Google users, it has turned into a costly trap. Google’s AI Overviews feature, introduced to provide users with quicker answers at the top of search results, has now been linked to promoting fraudulent customer support numbers, which is leading unsuspecting users into scams. Google's AI Overviews have come under fire for surfacing scam support numbers.(Pexels)

How Scammers Exploiting Search Results

Recently, a Facebook user, Alex Rivlin, shared that he had searched for a Royal Caribbean shuttle booking contact on Google. The AI Overview displayed what appeared to be an official number at the top of the results. Rivlin called and spoke to someone claiming to represent the company. The caller asked for his credit card to confirm the booking and later demanded additional fees and personal information. Suspicious of the requests, Rivlin ended the call. Shortly after, he noticed unauthorised charges on his card, which he managed to block. The experience showed how easily scammers could appear legitimate when their numbers are surfaced through AI.

Further investigation revealed that the same phone number was also being used to pose as support lines for other cruise operators, including Disney and Carnival’s Princess line. The scam itself is not new, but artificial intelligence has expanded its reach. Fraudsters typically plant fake phone numbers across multiple websites, forums, or review pages. Once these numbers are repeated often enough, search systems may recognise them as reliable information. With AI Overviews, these numbers are now appearing directly in search summaries, making them even more convincing.

Not the First Case

The pattern is not new. Earlier this year, a Reddit user reported a similar case while searching for Southwest Airlines’ support line. The AI summary displayed a fake number, which connected the user to a scammer. Because AI Overviews collect data from across the web, they can unintentionally amplify fraudulent listings that have already been seeded online. Even a manual search can sometimes show those same numbers on pages that look authentic, which makes it harder for users to spot the deception.

The scale of the problem raises concern. According to StatCounter, about one in four Google searches in the United States displayed AI Overviews in the second quarter of 2025. That level of visibility gives scammers broad opportunities to target people searching for customer support.

Google has yet to issue a public statement on these incidents. Until then, experts suggest that users avoid relying on AI-generated summaries when looking for company contacts. Instead, they recommend using official company websites or trusted directories. At a time when online scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, it is crucial to verify a phone number before dialling. This could prevent financial loss and the theft of personal data.