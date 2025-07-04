Huawei Watch Fit 4, Fit 4 Pro with up to 10 days of battery, launched in India

Huawei has launched its Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India, which includes the Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro models. Both smartwatches feature AMOLED displays, SpO₂ sensors, and a battery life that can last up to 10 days. Let’s take a closer look at their key specifications, features, pricing, and availability. Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro have been launched in India with an AMOLED display and up to 10 days of battery life.(Huawei)

Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro: Design and Display

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 series features a 550 MPa aluminium frame paired with either Nylon or Fluoroelastomer (FKM) straps. Both the smartwatches come with a 1.82-inch AMOLED display offering a resolution of 480 x 408 pixels and a pixel density of 347 PPI. The screen supports peak brightness up to 3000 nits. Both models include a Home Button that functions as a Rotating Crown and an additional Side Button for navigation.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro: Sensors and Durability

The Watch Fit 4 Pro comes with a range of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer, temperature sensor, ECG, and depth sensor. The standard Watch Fit 4 includes most of these except the temperature sensor, ECG, and depth sensor.

Both watches are water-resistant up to 5 ATM. The Pro model also meets IP6X dustproof standards and supports diving up to 40 meters, claims the company. For connectivity, the smartwatches include Bluetooth 5.2 with BR and BLE support, NFC, and built-in GPS. The devices have a microphone and speaker to support Bluetooth calling.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro: Health Monitoring and Battery Life

Health monitoring is available through the Health Glance 2.0 mobile app, which tracks heart rate, ECG, sleep, and blood oxygen levels among other metrics. Under typical use, the battery lasts up to 10 days, but with Always-On Display active, it reduces to about 4 days. The watches charge via magnetic pins. Additionally, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro support Live View and customizable watch faces. Users can control weather updates, cameras, and music through the HUAWEI Health App.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro: Prices and Availability

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the Watch Fit 4 Pro is available at Rs. 20,999 in India. Both models can be purchased from Amazon and Flipkart with strap options including Black Fluoroelastomer and Green Nylon.