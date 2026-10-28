I looked beyond screen size: 5 smart TVs under 20,000 I would buy for my home

Buying a TV for your home isn't as simple as selecting a model fits your budget from a brand of your choice. It's also about choosing the model with a screen size that is right for your space with the features that sit right with your requirement. So, when I started looking for a smart TV under ₹20,000 for my room, I went beyond the screen size and brand. Obviously, budget was still a consideration. But features dictated the models that I shortlisted for my final buy.

Best smart TVs under ₹20,000 in India. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

To give you some context, I wanted a television that could deliver good picture quality for movies, offer easy access to OTT platforms and remain responsive during everyday use. I also wanted to avoid paying extra for features that might look impressive on paper but would make little difference to my viewing experience. To arrive at a decision, I considered factors such as display resolution, HDR support, sound quality, operating system, app availability and connectivity options. I also paid attention to practical details, including HDMI ports for connecting external devices, Wi-Fi performance and the brand's after-sales service.

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The good news after all the research that I did is that a budget of ₹20,000 can get you a smart TV with several useful features, although the experience varies considerably between models. Some prioritise display technology, while others focus on software, sound or overall value for money.

In this guide, I have shortlisted five smart TVs under ₹20,000 that I would consider for my home.

Top features of the best smart TVs under ₹ 20,000

MODEL SCREEN SIZE DISPLAY TYPE OPERATING SYSTEM TCL 80 cms (32 inches) HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 32-inch QLED Android TV LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32-inch LED webOS Samsung 32 inch (80cm) HD Smart LED 2026 TV 32-inch LED Samsung Tizen Smart TV Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) Smartchoice F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32-inch LED Fire TV TCL 80 cms (32 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32-inch QLED Google TV

Best smart TVs under ₹ 20,000

The TCL 32-inch V4C Smart QLED Google TV features a metallic bezel-less design that fits neatly into compact living rooms, bedrooms and entertainment spaces. Its HD Ready QLED display, HDR10 support and 100% Colour Volume Plus technology aim to deliver vibrant colours and enhanced contrast for movies and TV shows. Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix and Prime Video, while Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast simplify voice searches and screen mirroring. Dolby Audio enhances everyday viewing with clearer, engaging sound.

Specifications Screen size 32 inches Display type QLED Operating system Google TV Audio Dolby Audio; 24W speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, LAN, headphone jack, digital audio out Reasons to Buy Good quality Value for money Great picture quality Reasons to Avoid Average sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV to be a good value for its price and appreciate its picture quality, with one customer specifically praising its vibrant QLED display. The appearance is sleek, and customers like its metallic bezel-less design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its sleek design and picture quality.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG 32-inch LB650 AI Smart TV features a slim design that suits bedrooms, compact living rooms and everyday entertainment spaces. Its HD Ready LED display, HDR10 support and α5 AI Processor Gen9 are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and detail while watching movies and TV shows. It is powered by webOS 26, it offers access to streaming apps, personalised recommendations and Google Cast for convenient content sharing. AI Sound Pro enhances audio processing, while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make connecting compatible devices easier.

Specifications Screen size 32 inches Display type LED Operating system webOS 26 Audio AI Sound Pro, virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing, 10W output, 2.0-channel speakers, Clear Voice Pro Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 2 HDMI ports (one with eARC support), 1 USB 2.0 port, Ethernet Reasons to Buy Good features Value for money Great picture quality Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV offers good value for money, with nice picture and sound quality, and appreciate its various smart features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its sleek design and picture quality.

The Samsung 32-inch H4650F Smart LED TV features a slim, three-side bezel-less design that fits neatly into bedrooms and compact living rooms. Its HD Ready display, HDR10+ support, PurColor technology and Hyper Real picture engine aim to deliver vibrant colours, improved contrast and clearer visuals for movies and streaming shows. It is powered by Samsung's Tizen OS, which offers access to popular entertainment apps and over 150 free Samsung TV Plus channels. A 20W speaker system, Object Tracking Sound Lite and Bluetooth add convenience for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Screen size 32 inches Display type LED Operating system Samsung Tizen Smart TV Audio 20W output, 2-channel speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 2 HDMI ports (including eARC), 1 USB-A port, Ethernet LAN Reasons to Buy Good build quality Good sound quality Great picture quality Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV to be a superb device with good picture and sound quality, and consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its sound and picture qualities.

The Xiaomi 32-inch F Series Smart LED Fire TV features a slim, bezel-less design that suits bedrooms and compact living rooms. Its HD Ready LED display, HDR and HLG support, and Vivid Picture Engine are designed to deliver vibrant colours and improved picture clarity for movies and streaming shows. It runs built-in Fire TV that provides access to popular apps, including Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, while the Alexa Voice Remote simplifies content searches. A 20W speaker system with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X adds depth to everyday entertainment.

Specifications Screen size 32 inches Display type LED Operating system Fire TV Audio 20W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet Reasons to Buy Sharp picture quality Smooth interface Clear audio Reasons to Avoid Decent resolution

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV's build quality positive, with one noting its fully metal screen. The picture quality too has been appreciated along with its sound quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its sound and picture qualities.

The TCL 32-inch V5C Series Smart QLED Google TV combines a metallic bezel-less design with a Full HD display, making it a stylish choice for bedrooms and compact living rooms. Its QLED panel, HDR10 support, 100% Colour Volume Plus and Micro Dimming technology aim to deliver vivid colours, sharper details and better contrast for movies and streaming shows. Google TV brings popular apps together, while Google Assistant and screen mirroring simplify content discovery. A 24W speaker system with Dolby Audio enhances everyday entertainment.

Specifications Screen size 32 inches Display type QLED Operating system Google TV Audio 24W speaker output, Dolby Audio Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet LAN, headphone jack Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Good build quality Reasons to Avoid Noticeable lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV to be of good quality and value for money, with excellent picture and sound performance. They also like its build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its sound and picture qualities and its build.

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FAQs for buying a TV in India Which TV screen size is best for my room? A 32-inch TV can suit a bedroom or compact room, while 43-inch and 55-inch models are popular for living rooms.

Is a 4K TV better than a Full HD TV? Yes, a 4K TV has a resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels, compared with 1920 × 1080 pixels on a Full HD TV. This allows 4K screens to display more detail, particularly on larger screens.

Which is better for watching movies: QLED or OLED? OLED is generally an excellent choice for movie enthusiasts who want deep blacks, detailed dark scenes and cinematic contrast, especially in dimly lit rooms. QLED can be a better fit for bright living rooms because many QLED models offer high brightness and vivid colours.

Is a smart TV better than a normal LED TV? A smart TV connects to the internet and supports apps for streaming movies, TV shows, music and other content. A conventional TV without smart features may require an external streaming device to access these services.

Which smart TV operating system is best in India? Google TV, Samsung Tizen and LG webOS are popular smart TV platforms. Google TV offers a broad selection of apps and integrated Google services, while Tizen and webOS provide their own app ecosystems and interfaces.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.