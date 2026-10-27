I wanted a new laptop for months. These 6 Flipkart deals made the wait worthwhile

My old laptop had been on borrowed time in my mind for months, but I kept putting off the upgrade. Every time I looked at new models, something held me back: a price that felt too steep, specifications I wasn't entirely sure I needed, or a deal that didn't seem tempting enough. I wanted something that felt like a genuine upgrade without spending more than necessary.

From everyday work to creative projects, the right laptop can make all the difference. (AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

That changed when I started browsing laptop deals on Flipkart. A few models caught my eye, not just because their prices looked appealing, but because their specifications made sense for everyday work, multitasking and entertainment. From machines suited to regular office use to options for more demanding workloads, there were a few worth a closer look.

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If you've also been waiting to replace your old laptop, these six deals are worth checking out. I've picked options that stand out for their pricing, specifications or overall value, so you can compare what each offers before deciding which one deserves a place on your desk.

Top 6 laptop deals on Flipkart

If you need a laptop for office work, online classes and streaming, the ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED (2025) is worth considering. It pairs a 16-inch OLED display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it suitable for document editing, research, video calls, multitasking and entertainment.

The backlit keyboard and metal body add to its appeal. Listed at ₹78,882 against ₹99,990, it offers savings with 47% discount for professionals and students seeking a large-screen laptop.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100 Display 16-inch WUXGA OLED, 1920 × 1200 pixels, 60Hz RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Operating system Windows 11 Home

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For students and professionals who need a compact laptop for everyday productivity, the Dell Inspiron 5440 (2026) offers a practical combination of performance and portability. It runs on a 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U processor, paired with 8GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Its 14-inch FHD+ display makes it suitable for office tasks, online classes, browsing and video calls. The laptop is available at a 33% discount on Flipkart, making it an option to consider for everyday work and learning.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 3 100U (14th Gen) Display 14-inch FHD+ (1920 × 1200 pixels), 60Hz RAM 8GB DDR5, expandable up to 32GB Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Operating system Windows 11 Home

If you regularly juggle spreadsheets, presentations and multiple browser tabs, the ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) offers a useful mix of performance and everyday convenience. Its Intel Core 5 120U processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD support multitasking, while the 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display provides ample screen space for work and online classes.

A backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor and Microsoft Office 2024 add to its appeal. The laptop is available at a 50% discount on Flipkart.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 5 120U Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080), 60Hz RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics Operating system Windows 11 Home

For users who prioritise portability and a premium everyday computing experience, the Apple MacBook Air (M5, 2026) is worth considering. Powered by Apple's M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 16GB unified memory, it is suited to multitasking, office work, photo editing and creative workflows. I

ts 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP Center Stage camera and lightweight 1.24kg design make it convenient for working on the move. It is available at a 9% discount on Flipkart.

Specifications Processor Apple M5 chip, 10-core CPU Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 × 1664 pixels, 500 nits Memory 16GB unified memory Storage 512GB SSD Camera 12MP Center Stage Operating system macOS Tahoe

A colour-rich OLED screen and a powerful processor make the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IMH10 an option for users who want more from their everyday laptop. It combines an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for demanding multitasking, photo editing and content creation.

Its 14-inch OLED display offers 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and DisplayHDR True Black 500. Weighing 1.39kg, it is available at a 50% discount on Flipkart.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 16 cores Display 14-inch WUXGA OLED (1920 × 1200), 60Hz RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated Intel Arc Operating system Windows 11 Home

If battery life and a lightweight build top your laptop wishlist, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is worth a closer look. Powered by a Snapdragon X processor, it pairs 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB storage and a 15.6-inch Full HD display. Its Copilot+ PC capabilities, 45 TOPS NPU and Wi-Fi 7 support add to its appeal for everyday productivity and multitasking.

Weighing 1.55kg, it also integrates with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem and is available at a 21% discount on Flipkart.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100 Display 15.6-inch Full HD LCD, 1920 × 1080 pixels, 60Hz RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Operating system Windows 11 Home

Quick laptop comparison

Laptop Processor RAM Display size ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED (2025) Qualcomm Snapdragon X 16GB LPDDR5X 16-inch FHD+ OLED Dell Inspiron 5440 (2026) Intel Core 3 100U 8GB DDR5 14-inch FHD+ ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) Intel Core 5 120U 16GB DDR5 15.6-inch Full HD Apple MacBook Air (M5, 2026) Apple M5, 10-core CPU 16GB unified memory 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IMH10 Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16GB DDR5 14-inch WUXGA OLED Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Qualcomm Snapdragon X 16GB LPDDR5X 15.6-inch Full HD LCD

How much RAM do you need for your everyday work?

Your RAM requirement depends on how you use your laptop. For basic browsing, document editing, online classes and video calls, 8GB RAM can handle everyday tasks, although 16GB offers more headroom for multitasking.

8GB RAM: Basic office work, browsing and studying.

16GB RAM: Multiple browser tabs, spreadsheets, video calls and creative applications.

32GB RAM or more: Demanding professional workloads, large projects and advanced content creation.

If you plan to keep your laptop for several years, 16GB is a sensible starting point.

Which processor is right for your workload?

The processor influences how smoothly your laptop handles applications and demanding tasks. Intel Core 3 models are suited to everyday computing, while Core 5 and Core Ultra 9 processors cater to progressively more demanding workloads, depending on the specific chip. Apple's M-series and Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors are alternatives worth considering for performance and power efficiency.

Everyday use: Intel Core 3 or an entry-level equivalent.

Multitasking and productivity: Intel Core 5, Apple M-series or Snapdragon X.

Heavier workloads: A suitable Intel Core Ultra 9 or another higher-performance processor.

How much storage do you need, and what software comes included?

A 512GB SSD is a practical starting point for most users, offering space for applications, documents and a reasonable collection of media files. However, people who work with large video projects or store extensive photo libraries may need more capacity or external storage.

Before buying, check these details:

256GB: Suitable for lighter use, cloud storage and fewer installed applications.

512GB: A balanced choice for most students and professionals.

1TB or more: Better for large files, creative projects and extensive offline storage.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.