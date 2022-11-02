Indian social media app Koo clocks 50 million downloads: Report

Indian social media Koo has clocked 50 million downloads, Reuters quoted the company's official statement.



Its chief executive officer said the social media platform now has ten million monthly active users. The Made-In-India social media app was founded in March 2020 by Aparemeya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka.



This social media platform gained prominence after it was endorsed several ministers of the Narendra Modi government. Koo is available in several languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Assamese Odiya.



Just like Twitter, you can share your opinions and updates on this indigenous app. The celebrities are followed on this platform or not. Koo will show the topics which are trending at this moment.



Koo is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The users need a valid phone number on which the platform sends a One Time Password for first-time registration.

