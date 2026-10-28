Infinix unveils GT 50 Pro with visible liquid cooling and accessories that bring console gaming to your phone

Most major brands have long introduced impressive smartphone upgrades, whether in cameras, performance, or displays. Yet many still find these glass-slab devices bland and uninspiring. Nonetheless, I think people’s perceptions will soon change, as Infinix unveiled the GT 50 Pro this week, one of its most-awaited gaming-centric smartphones.

Infinix unveils the GT 50 Pro with a controller, TV docking station and active cooling accessory, bringing a console-inspired gaming ecosystem to its smartphone lineup. (Infinix)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

Beyond the familiar shoulder buttons, the new device features a new design that showcases its active liquid cooling system and comes bundled with accessories that seem heavily inspired by the Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything you need to know about the Infinix GT 50 Pro and how much the entire setup will cost you.

Infinix GT Pro specifications and features

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Infinix introduced India's first liquid-cooling system in a smartphone with the GT 50 Pro, called HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture. This system features an advanced dual-piezoelectric ceramic micro-pump and a massive 6,437 mm² diaphragm. Infinix also made the liquid-cooling system visible with a transparent pipeline window display, now central to its new gaming smartphone's design.

But the brand doesn’t stop there with the cooling solution on the GT 50 Pro, as it also incorporated a 7,700 mm² 3D vapour chamber area to ensure the phone stays cool while running graphically intensive games.

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Powering the new GT 50 Pro is the Dimensity 8400 Ultimate SoC, which the brand claims delivers a mix of processing power, ray tracing capabilities, and performance optimisation.

On the design front, Infinix retains the RGB LED arrays on its new gaming-focused smartphone. But it refreshes the phone’s colour options with two new choices: Black Abyss and Red Blaze.

While Infinix keeps the physical shoulder buttons on its GT-series smartphone, it now adds a new set of bundled accessories that could turn the device into a gaming console. The first in the set is the GT NX Controller, a smartphone-centric controller. Alongside the ergonomic grips, it brings Hall-effect joysticks and triggers, traditional ABXY buttons, a D-pad, and a category-first pixel-precision trackpad that adapts to any game.

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{{^usCountry}} Infinix also brings a dock station, the GT NX Station, with its GT 50 Pro, which lets users stream games to a TV or monitor from their smartphone. For the uninitiated, the GT NX Station works on a principle similar to the dock bundled with the Nintendo Switch. The GT 50 Pro’s docking station offers 1x HDMI, 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C (one supports PD charging), a wired Ethernet jack, a 3.5mm audio jack, and expandable storage. To keep the device cool, it features built-in TEC active cooling and a 9-in-1 expansion design. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Infinix also brings a dock station, the GT NX Station, with its GT 50 Pro, which lets users stream games to a TV or monitor from their smartphone. For the uninitiated, the GT NX Station works on a principle similar to the dock bundled with the Nintendo Switch. The GT 50 Pro’s docking station offers 1x HDMI, 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C (one supports PD charging), a wired Ethernet jack, a 3.5mm audio jack, and expandable storage. To keep the device cool, it features built-in TEC active cooling and a 9-in-1 expansion design. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond these two accessories, Infinix unveils the GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 with the GT 50 Pro. It is a bypass-charging cooling radiator with 12 W of active thermoelectric cooling, 15 W MagSafe-compatible charging, and a 5,700 RPM fan, all housed in an 81-gram shell with three RGB lighting zones.

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While the brand is offering accessories to enhance the gaming experience, it is on the GT 50 Pro’s display that gamers will ultimately view their progression. Infinix has incorporated a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Beyond that, its new gaming-focused smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and supports 30W wireless charging.

Infinix GT 50 Pro price and availability

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is priced at ₹69,999 for the complete setup, which includes the GT NX Controller, GT NX Station, and GT MagCharge 2.0. However, Infinix has yet to clarify whether it will sell the smartphone separately.

To celebrate the launch, eligible buyers can get a special JioGames Pro Pass offer, which provides 28 days of access for just ₹1, down from its regular price of ₹499. The introductory offer lets users explore cloud gaming and discover new titles within the broader GT 50 Pro gaming ecosystem.

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The Infinix GT 50 Pro will be available on Flipkart, at retail stores across India, and on the official Infinix India website.