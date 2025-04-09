iOS 18.4 update reveals Safari Search history: Know how to manage privacy settings

Apple has rolled out the awaited iOS 18.4 update with some new UI and app features. iPhone users are appreciating some features, including the Ambient Music, Visual Intelligence shortcut, priority notifications, and others. There are a few new features which may hamper user privacy. One such feature is Safari’s new list that shows all recent searches, and not all users want to showcase what they search on the web. Therefore, if you are someone like me who wants to keep search history private, then here’s how you can fix this on Safari privacy settings. Also, know more about the Safari Search history list works and where it appears while using the app. Want to hide your recent Safari searches, know how to do it in easy steps.(AFP)

Also read: iOS 18.4 update rolled out in India: Know about 5 new features which you may like

What is Safari Search history list?

With iOS 18.4, Apple rolled out a new Safari feature that showcases users' recent searches when they click on the search bar. The idea behind showcasing recent searches is not bad, as users can instantly get back to what they were looking for with a simple tap. Therefore, the feature was provided as a time-saving feature.

However, not many users like to showcase their search history. Many users could feel like a privacy violation by listing the previous searches. For instance, if someone is to use your device for a simple web search, and they are able to see all your recent searches, then it may not look very good if it's something very personal. Therefore, if you also want to avoid the Safari Search history list and maintain privacy, then there is an easy way to do so. Follow the below-mentioned steps to turn on recent searches.

Also read: iOS 18.4 expands default app options with new categories for personalised iPhone experience

How to disable Safari Search history list

Step 1: Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone

Step 2: Scroll down and locate “Apps”

Step 3: Then locate “Safari” and click on the app

Step 4: There you will find “Show Recent Searches”, Simply disable the toggle and the search history will be hidden.

Also read:

Now, users can maintain their privacy and keep their search history hidden from prying eyes. If you want to enable feature again, then simply turn of the toggle for “Show Recent Searches.”