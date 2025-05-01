iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus get price drop in Amazon sale

If you’re in the market and have been eyeing the Apple iPhones, the timing couldn’t be better, as the Amazon Great Summer Sale is here and giving huge discounts on Apple products from smartphoes to iPad and Macbooks. Get the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at huge discounts in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. (Apple)

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have seen significant price drops, offering a great opportunity for anyone looking to get their hands on one of Apple’s top models at a more affordable price. This is a limited-time deal that brings hefty discounts, making it an ideal moment for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

In addition to the reduced prices, shoppers can also take advantage of attractive bank offers during the sale. HDFC credit card holders can enjoy instant discounts on their purchases, while those opting for EMI transactions can benefit from further savings. For those using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards, there’s an extra cashback offer waiting.

Here's a look at the new prices and what each model has to offer.

iPhone 15 Price Drop

The iPhone 15 is now available for Rs. 58,999 for the 128GB variant, a major discount from its original price of Rs. 79,990. This model has dropped by Rs. 20,991, making it the lowest price to date. On top of this, Amazon is offering Rs. 1,769 as cashback in Amazon Pay balance, adding even more value to the deal.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and comes in various colour options, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it delivers fast performance. The rear camera system includes a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The front camera offers 12MP for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 15 Plus Price Cut

The iPhone 15 Plus is now available for Rs. 74,000 for the 128GB variant, a huge discount from its original price of Rs. 89,900. This variant has dropped by 18 percent, making it the lowest price to date. Additionally, customers will receive Rs. 1,769 in Amazon Pay balance as cashback. That’s not all, customers can further reduce the cost by trading in an old device, with exchange discounts of up to Rs. 70,200, provided the traded device is in good condition and the exchange offer is available in their area.

iPhone 15 Plus was launched in 2023 alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. The device features a 6.7-inch OLED display, it features a dynamic island that houses a 12MP front camera. The phone comes equipped with an Apple A16 Bionic chipset paired with up to 512GB of built-in storage.

In terms camera, the iPhone 15 Plus features a dual rear camera setup, including a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, the handset is also claimed to provide up to 100 hours of Audio Playback time and up to 26 hours of Video playback time.