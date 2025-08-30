iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India will go down after iPhone 17 Pro Max sale date…

The iPhone 17 Pro Max launch is just around the corner, and many smartphone buyers may have been waiting for price drops on older iPhone models. With the new launch, it presents a perfect opportunity for smartphone buyers to get deals and discounts on older-generation flagship models. This year, we expect to see a major price slash on the two-year-old iPhone 15 Pro Max across several e-commerce platforms. Will buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max under Rs. 1 Lakh over the iPhone 17 Pro Max? Check the difference to know which model is worth the flagship money.(Majin Bu)

Although the discount may seem enticing, is it smart to get a two-year-old flagship over the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max? If you are someone who’s planning to buy an older generation model, we have curated a detailed comparison of the differences and upgrades we expect to see between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the new iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India

The iPhone 15 Pro Max was originally launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,44,990 for the 256GB variant. However, at Flipkart, it's currently available at under Rs. 1 Lakh with an e-commerce discount. Now, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max launching, we expect the smartphone price to go further down with offers and discounts.

On the other hand, if you plan to get the iPhone 17 Pro Max after the official launch, then you may have to pay around Rs. 1,64,000 for the 256GB variant, as Apple is expected to increase prices for the entire new iPhone lineup.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and display

The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the first smartphone to introduce a titanium frame and Action Button, creating much hype for premium design and durability. The smartphone is thinner with 8.2mm thickness and weighs 221 grams. In addition, it retains Apple’s signature premium design, which can be enticing for buyers.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is slated for a major design revamp with a new expanded camera island, but with similar camera placement 15 Pro Max. It will bring back the aluminium frame that will likely measure 8.75 mm in thickness. The smartphone will also include the Action Button and the new Camera Capture button, which the iPhone 15 Pro Max misses out on.

For display, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely have a bigger 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and may offer a 3000nits peak brightness. Both smartphones will come with the Dynamic Island on the display.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a triple camera setup that includes a 48 MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the other hand, iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 48MP triple camera setup that includes a new 48MP telephoto lens that may offer up to 8x zoom capabilities. Therefore, in terms of camera performance, the new-gen model may deliver improved picture quality.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance and battery

iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the A17 Pro processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The processors have showcased proven performance, considering it's a flagship-grade chipset. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to get the A19 Pro chip, which will likely offer fast CPU and GPU performance, and improved AI processing. It is also tipped to get upgraded to 12GB RAM. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is backed by a 4441mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max may offer around 5000mAh battery.