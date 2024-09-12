iPhone 16 Camera Control button: What is it, and why it may be the ‘new’ cool

With the iPhone 16 series, Apple announced a new innovative feature apart from Apple Intelligence which has been gaining much attention. Yes, we are talking about the new “Camera Control” button which is placed on the right side of the iPhone 16 series. From its name, we can easily assume that the new button has something to do with the camera, however, it's more than that which is why it may be Apple’s coolest and most innovative feature of the year. Know why the iPhone 16 Camera Control button is the talk of the town.(Bloomberg)

Well, the iPhone 16 series Camera Control button is not actually a physical button but a touch-capacitive area button which is integrated with a special sensor that detects the user’s touch. Now, let’s check out what exactly the new camera button does and what makes it so special.

How does the iPhone 16 series Camera Control button work?

With the new addition to the iPhone 16 series, the Camera Control button offers several easy-to-use functionalities with a simple tap on the touch-capacitive area. It also comes with a haptic feedback feature that provides users with a sense of vibration that the button is functional. Now, to use the button, a single press will automatically open the camera app and another tap will allow users to snap the image. Therefore, users will not have to interact with the app’s interface.

Now, to assess some advanced features of the Camera Control button users will have to learn the basic gestures to manage its functionalities such as swiping left and right on the button to zoom in or zoom out. It can also record videos when you keep holding the button for a little longer than users. Additionally, the user can also adjust Portrait mode, exposure, and depth of field from the button.

Now, why is it so special?

Well firstly, the iPhone 16 Camera Control button is inspired by the shutter button on a DSLR camera. It enables easy accessibility to several camera features and it also provides a whole new experience to iPhone users on how they capture photos and videos. In later updates, Apple is planning to bring new features such as a two-step shutter release and third-party app compatibility such as Snapchat.

Additionally, the new camera button can also be used to activate Apple’s new AI-powered feature, Visual Intelligence. Now, with more Apple Intelligence features coming soon to the iPhone, the usability of the new button is expected to become more advanced with time. Now, other brands such as Realme have also confirmed to introduce similar camera button features for their upcoming smartphones. While most of the functionalities that the new button brings are ‘new’ to the Apple ecosystem, several phones have already had that in the past. However, one will have to admit that Apple nailed it when it comes to execution. Although the position of the new button is debatable, all those functionalities bundled in a single addition are actually cool.