iPhone 16 price drops again on Flipkart, gets over 13,000 discount: Offer details

If you are in the market for a new iPhone, the iPhone 16 is again discounted on Flipkart and is currently available for ₹69,999, but you can sweeten this deal further by combining bank offers. Here, let us tell you how to get the best possible deal on the iPhone 16 on Flipkart currently and possibly get it for around ₹66,000. Read on. Planning to get the iPhone 16 series? Know if it's worth the upgrade considering your current device. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 at ₹ 66,499. How does this offer work?

So, as we said earlier, the iPhone 16 is currently selling for ₹69,999 for the 128GB variant in all colours. Now, this is roughly a discount of ₹10,000 compared to its MRP price of ₹79,900, but there is a card offer you can avail. If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you will be able to get a cashback of ₹3,500, which brings the net effective price down to ₹66,499.

Now, do note that Flipkart does include some additional charges, including delivery fees and packaging fees, so that is also worth keeping in mind.

You can also exchange your old phone and get up to ₹58,700, but of course, for this, your phone has to be a top-end device.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 now?

Well, it is already June, and that means there are only a few months until September. So, just July and August remain until September, and then you will get the iPhone 17 series. So, if you are not in a hurry and can hold out for a couple of months, the iPhone 17 could be worth waiting for.

But on the other hand, leaks so far have suggested that the iPhone 17 may not be all that different from the iPhone 16, barring the specification upgrades. So, a major revamp is not expected to happen, but you can, of course, look at other iPhone 17 series models like the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, as well as the iPhone 17 Pro models.

In its current state, the iPhone 16 remains a solid option with Apple Intelligence, the Apple A18 3nm chipset, and a dual-camera setup, which is not all that different from the Pro models, and in general, a compact, powerful design which will not trouble your hands if you use your phone for long hours.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16e LATEST Price, Specs And More