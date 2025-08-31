iPhone 16e now available at over 10900 discount ahead of iPhone 17e launch: How to grab the deal

iPhone 16e price drop: The iPhone 17 series is set to launch soon, and if you’re looking to upgrade or switch from Android to the iPhone, now is a chance to save on the current model. Vijay Sales has rolled out a discount of over Rs. 10,900 on the iPhone 16e, offering significant savings ahead of the upcoming iPhone 17 launch. This deal could appeal to those who want to avoid the higher prices expected with the iPhone 17 series. You need to act quickly, as such offers are limited. Here’s a detailed look at the current discounts and how to take advantage of them. Here’s how you can save big on the iPhone 16e ahead of the upcoming iPhone 17e launch.(HT)

iPhone 16e: Price Drop and Offers

The iPhone 16e originally launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 59,900. Vijay Sales currently lists it at ₹52,490, giving a direct discount of Rs. 7,410. Additionally, if you’re an HDFC Bank cardholders then you can then receive up to ₹3,500 off on EMI transactions, which will make the total savings above Rs. 10,900.

iPhone 16e: Price on Amazon

On Amazon, the 128GB iPhone 16e is priced at Rs. 53,600. It comes in black and white colour options. You can also claim a discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on select credit card payments.

iPhone 16e: Price on Flipkart

Flipkart is also offering the iPhone 16e at Rs. 54,900, an 8% discount from the original price. The platform also gives an additional 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. In addition, users can also exchange their old phones to further reduce the price and purchase the iPhone 16e at a more affordable rate.

iPhone 16e: Key Features

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an aluminium build. It supports Face ID for secure unlocking and runs on Apple’s A18 chipset. For photography, the device features a 48MP rear camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calling. It also comes equipped with AI tools like Image Playground, image cleanup, ChatGPT integration, and writing assistance to enhance the user experience. The iPhone 16e also comes with a USB-C port and is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.