iPhone 17 Air battery life could be a big compromise- Here’s what we know

After the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch, many are waiting for the iPhone 17 Air, as a new race of slim phones takes over the flagship segment. While the Galaxy S25 Edge is gaining much attention for its 5.8mm titanium frame, new leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Air raise eyebrows over its battery life. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be 5.5mm thick, highlighting that the smartphone could compromise some features. One of the most concerning features is the smartphone’s battery. Therefore, if you have been waiting to get your hands on the iPhone 17 Air for its slimness, then know about its expected battery features, which could debut later this year. iPhone 17 Air could offer a similar battery to iPhone 12. Here’s what we know so far. (Unbox Therapy)

iPhone 17 Air battery life

A supply chain leaker yeux1122, shared a post on Naver revealing iPhone 17 Air’s battery capacity and weight. The leak has reportedly came from a mass production confirmed sample of iPhone 17 Air, showcasing some credibility over what could be revealed during the September launch. Coming to the battery capacity, the iPhone 17 Air could feature a 2800mAh battery, which may not be ideal for full-day use. Therefore, we can expect the battery life to be similar to 5-year-old iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with a 2815mAh battery.

Apple’s internal tests also highlighted that the smartphone could offer a full day battery life to only 60-70% of users. Ideally, it's about 80-90% of users for standard iPhone models. However, there are also reports surrounding an AI-powered battery optimisation feature, which will likely be introduced with iOS 19 in June. Therefore, Apple may provide some kind of relief to buyers concerned about the iPhone 17 Air’s battery life. Although a massive reduction in battery from a 3561mAh battery in iPhone 16 to a 2800mAh battery could have a significant impact on usage.

iPhone 17 Air weight and slimness

Apart from the battery life, the tipster also revealed the weight of the iPhone 17 Air model. While there are several speculations about the smartphone’s thickness. The tipster revealed that the iPhone 17 Air could weigh only 145 grams. These numbers showcase a massive weight reduction, even lighter than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. We can expect the iPhone 17 Air to weigh similar to the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 13 mini.