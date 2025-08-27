iPhone 17 launching on… 5 BIG announcements from Apple

Apple has officially revealed the iPhone 17 launch date, which is scheduled for September 9, as previously expected. As in each year, the Apple Event will be hosted in Apple Park, Cupertino, where the next-generation iPhone will be unveiled. This is considered to be one of the most popular events of the year due to the hype for iPhones. However, Apple is expected to make several big announcements this year that may grab much attention. Therefore, if you have been keeping up with all the latest updates on Apple’s launch, then here are 5 big announcements we expect so far. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro models, and iPhone 17 Air launch is confirmed. Here’s what to expect.(Apple)

Apple Event 2025: 5 Big announcements

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models: Apple is expected to unveil the new generation iPhones at the September 9 event. The lineup will likely consist of the base iPhone 17 model, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max models. However, we do not expect to see the “Plus” variant this year. All smartphones will likely be powered by the new A19 series chip and run on the iOS 26 version.

iPhone 17 Air: Another new addition to the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. It's a speculative name as per leaks and rumours, but Apple could announce a similar name for the device. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be 5.5mm thin, making it the thinnest iPhone ever released. We’ll get to know more about the phone at the Apple Event.

iOS 26 update: Following the introduction of the new iOS 26 update at WWDC 2025, Apple may soon announce the stable rollout for the new generation iPhone OS. The update includes a new Liquid Glass UI, bringing transparent and glass-like elements across the user experience. This will be a major iOS revamp after iOS 7. In addition, it will introduce upgrades to Apple Intelligence features, new experiences, and more.

Apple Watch Series 11: Apart from new iPhones, Apple is also expected to introduce the new Apple Watch Series 11 with noticeable upgrades. The smartwatch will likely be powered by the S11 chip, and could bring new features like Sleep Score, hypertension detection, and more, making it smarter and more efficient.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Lastly, for fitness enthusiasts, Apple is also ramping up the Apple Watch Ultra series with a new-gen watch. The smartwatch may come with a wide-angle OLED display that could offer a faster refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the S11 chip, offering higher accuracy for fitness and health tracking.