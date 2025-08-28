iPhone 17 launching soon: 5 reasons you may want to wait…

Apple is preparing to unveil its next iPhone lineup, and anticipation is already building. The company has confirmed that the iPhone 17 series will launch on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Apple Park in Cupertino. Pre-orders are expected to open on September 12, with availability in stores and deliveries beginning on September 19. For those planning an upgrade, here are five key reasons to wait for the iPhone 17 series and see what Apple has planned for you. Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series with new designs, displays, and camera upgrades.(Majin Bu/X)

1. A New “iPhone 17 Air” Model

Apple is expected to introduce its slimmest iPhone model yet with the launch of iPhone 17 Air, which will likely replace the Plus model in its lineup. Reports suggest it will feature a thinner chassis at 5.5mm, with a new horizontal camera bar housing a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to include a 6.6-inch display, an aluminium body, Apple’s A19 chip, a C1 modem, a 24MP front camera, an Action button, and a dedicated Camera Control button. The shift to this design marks a notable change in Apple’s iPhone strategy.

Also read: iPhone 17 launch date is here! Apple teases “Awe Dropping” event

2. Redesigned Pro Models

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are also set for significant changes. Instead of the square-shaped camera bump, these models may use a full-width aluminium camera bar, combining with the device’s colour. It is expected that the rear design will incorporate aluminium in the upper half and glass in the lower half in order to support wireless charging. This marks Apple’s return to aluminium elements on the back, something not seen since the iPhone 7 era.

3. New Display Sizes Across the Lineup

Apple increased the display size of the Pro models in 2024, and in 2025, it may extend those larger screens to its standard models. The base iPhone 17 could feature a 6.27-inch display, while the new iPhone 17 Air might introduce an all-new dimension. This expansion would make bigger displays more accessible across the lineup, not just the Pro models.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Which ultra-thin flagship to buy?

4. ProMotion for All Models

For the first time, Apple could make 120Hz ProMotion displays available across all iPhone 17 models. Previously limited to Pro versions, the feature enables smoother scrolling and better video playback while conserving power by reducing refresh rates as low as 1Hz. This move would also allow non-Pro models to support always-on displays, which will show clocks, widgets, and notifications without unlocking the device. Some reports suggest standard models may use fixed 120Hz panels instead, but either way, display technology is expected to improve significantly.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro launch: 4 big reasons to buy iPhone 16 Pro now and skip next gen

5. Major Camera Upgrade on Pro Models

Photography enthusiasts may find the biggest reason to wait lies in the iPhone 17 Pro’s camera system. Apple is rumoured to introduce a 48MP Telephoto lens with up to 8× optical zoom, which will improve on the 5× zoom of the iPhone 16 Pro. The telephoto system is designed to integrate better with Apple’s Vision Pro headset, though details remain limited. If true, this upgrade would give the iPhone 17 Pro the first rear camera setup composed entirely of 48MP lenses, which could offer more detail and flexibility for photography and video.

In short, with its thinner “Air” model, redesigned Pro lineup, larger displays, ProMotion expansion, and upgraded cameras, the iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most notable releases. For anyone considering an upgrade, waiting until September could offer features that redefine the iPhone experience.