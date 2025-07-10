iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air likely to get 12GB of RAM storage- Here’s what we know

Apple is reportedly preparing for the iPhone 17 series launch in September with major upgrades to smartphone design, performance, and camera capabilities. Alongside hardware upgrades, the Cupertino-based giant may also introduce an ultra-thin device, the iPhone 17 Air, that will likely rival the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Now, as we get closer to the launch, more leaks surrounding the devices have started to circulate, and this time it's about the RAM upgrade. Yes, Apple is reportedly making a major upgrade to the iPhone 17 series RAM storage, bringing efficient performance and support for Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well. Therefore, it could be one of the worthy upgrades for iPhone buyers. The iPhone 17 series is slated for Ra AM upgrade; here’s what we know so far.(Majin Bu On X)

iPhone 17 series RAM upgrade

Last year, Apple introduced 8GB RAM for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, and iPhone 16 Plus models to bring support for Apple Intelligence with A18 chips. Now, the upcoming iPhone 17 series is also slated for a major RAM upgrade, which may attract buyers. According to a tipster who goes by the name Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to get 12GB of RAM. Whereas, the iPhone 17 model may stick to the 8GB RAM storage as its predecessor.

The same leak was also reported by Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo; however, it is not certain is the base variant will get 8GB or 12GB RAM. The uncertainty was reported due to RAM supply constraints, and also considering the previous generation trend, where all iPhone 16 models offered 8GB of RAM. Now, iPhone 17 Pro models with 12GB RAM and A19 Pro chip could offer even more powerful and efficient performance.

What’s more interesting is that the iPhone 17 Air model is also expected to be powered by the A19 chip with 12GB RAM, despite being a Pro model. Therefore, people may have doubts over the smartphone’s battery life and camera capabilities, but it may disappoint in terms of performance. Now, we simply have to wait until September to know what Apple has in store with the iPhone 17 series.

Apart from a performance upgrade, Apple is also bringing some camera enhancements. This year, all iPhone 17 models could feature a 24MP selfie camera, and the iPhone 17 Pro models may get a new 48MP periscope lens. The upcoming iPhones have several things in store for users, which will be unveiled later this year.