iPhone 17 Pro launch: Dummy units showcase new camera bar, thicker build, and more

Apple is reportedly going big on design changes for the iPhone 17 Pro models this year. It is said to bring a new camera module design, an aluminium frame, a thicker build, and more design changes that may change the look and feel of the smartphone. Now, several videos, photos, and CAD renders of iPhone 17 Pro dummy units have been tipped, giving us a glimpse of the design. Now, new images of the iPhone 17 Pro have surfaced that gives a great look at the design changes expected this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models in terms of design and upgrades. iPhone 17 Pro design surfaced again with expected design changes.(Majin BU/ X)

iPhone 17 Pro design

A tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu shared two images of the iPhone 17 Pro dummy units on X (formerly Twitter) that give us a closer look at the flagship design. As per the dummy unit, the smartphone was shown in black colour variant with a thicker build, an expanded camera bar housing three camera lenses, an LED Flash on the right side corner and the LiDAR sensor. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro could be 8.725mm thick, which is thicker than the current iPhone 16 Pro model.

Alongside these design changes, we can also see a slight change in the placement of the Apple logo, which has now been pushed down. While the phone looks bulky, it has a slightly bigger camera bump that may raise some eyebrows. But, the design does look quite pleasing in the images.

iPhone 17 Pro: What to expect

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max launch are expected in September of 2025; therefore, we have about 2 months left for the official launch. This year, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to be powered by the A19 Pro chip with upgraded 12GB RAM. The smartphone is also slated to get a 48MP triple camera setup that includes a new 48MP telephoto lens. On the front, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 24MP selfie camera.

Alongside these models, Apple may also launch an ultra-thin model dubbed as iPhone 17 Air, which will likely compete with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge model. However, with slimness, the smartphone may come with a single rear camera, a smaller battery, and other features. However, we will have to wait until the official launch to confirm what Apple has planned for this year’s iPhone lineup.