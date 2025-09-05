Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
iPhone 17 Pro launch in 4 days: Big RAM upgrade coming…

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 08:19 am IST

A New TrendForce report reveals that the iPhone 17 series RAM upgrade. However, the standard iPhone 17 model may stick to 8GB RAM.

Apple’s “Awe-Dropping” event is just 4 days away, which means we’ll get the first look at new iPhone 17 series models next week. As the days pass, several leaks about the iPhone 17 models have been circulating on the internet, revealing design, specifications, price, and other crucial details. Now, a new report has emerged, revealing the RAM storage capabilities of the entire lineup. While all models are tipped for RAM upgrades, the standard iPhone 17 model may stick with its roots as its predecessor.

New leaks confirm iPhone 17 RAM expectations. Here’s what we know so far.(Majin Bu)
iPhone 17 series RAM upgrade: What to expect

According to a TrendForce report, the new Apple lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It further reveals the expected RAM storage of all models, giving hope for greater upgrades this year. It said as per “current market information and analyst projections,” iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro models will likely offer 12GB of RAM, as previously expected. Whereas the iPhone 17 will likely have 8GB of RAM, as the iPhone 16 did.

Here’s a summarised version of RAM upgraded to expect this year:

iPhone 17: 8GB
iPhone 17 Air: 12GB

iPhone 17 Pro: 12GB

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB

This reported upgrade could have a significant impact on the smartphone’s overall performance with the A19 series chip. 12GB of RAM will likely contribute to efficient multitasking and improved Apple Intelligence experiences. However, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait until launch.

iPhone 17 launch event: Date and time

Apple’s Awe-Dropping event is scheduled for September 9, 2025, and it will be streamed online on Apple.com, Apple TV, and YouTube. Viewers can tune in at 10:30 PM IST to witness the launch of the new iPhone 17 series. Alongside new iPhones, Apple is also expected to introduce Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods 3 Pro.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
