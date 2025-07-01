iPhone 17 Pro Max leaks signal Apple’s bold pivot to battery-first design

iPhone 17 Air is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated smartphones right now and while experts suggest that phone companies are rushing to launch smiler phones, leaked specifications suggest that Apple is quietly reshaping its approach to premium smartphone design. Instead of slimming down, Apple is going thicker, not for aesthetic flair, but to prioritise what users arguably value more: lasting power. The iPhone 17 Pro models are reportedly getting an expanded camera bar, which could significantly change the device’s appearance.(kanedacane tweets/X)

According to reliable industry leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a body thickness of 8.725mm, up from 8.25mm on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the size difference may seem minor, this deliberate increase is reportedly to accommodate a larger battery, a first for the Pro Max line since the iPhone X era where sleekness reigned supreme.

The iPhone 17 Pro, meanwhile, is expected to retain the same dimensions as its predecessor, keeping Apple’s flagship “Pro” model visually consistent but offering no change to battery capacity. That decision creates a more noticeable distinction between the two Pro variants — beyond screen size or price.

This shift in priorities from Apple is noteworthy. For years, the brand placed design thinness at the centre of its identity, often at the cost of battery life or thermals. With the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple appears ready to disrupt that narrative. By embracing a marginally thicker chassis, the company is directly addressing one of the few remaining criticisms from long-term users: battery endurance.

Apple’s current benchmark for the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts up to 33 hours of video playback and 105 hours of audio. With the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s increased volume, those figures are expected to rise even further, potentially giving it the best battery performance in iPhone history — and possibly the broader premium phone market.

What’s particularly telling is the lack of any major camera upgrade exclusive to the Pro Max this year. Past years saw Apple distinguish the Max model with advanced zoom lenses or stabilisation. In 2025, however, power and practicality may be the primary selling points.

If true, this marks a subtle but significant shift in Apple’s design philosophy — one that values endurance over elegance, and usability over uniformity. In a market saturated with ultra-thin premium devices, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could signal a new era where flagship means fully powered, not merely featherlight.