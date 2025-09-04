iPhone 17 Pro Max video live online just days before Apple launch event

Apple’s “Awe-dropping” event for the iPhone 17 series launch is just 5 days away, and people are quite curious to see what the new-gen models look like. While the entire lineup is slated for upgrades, rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro design have been more exciting these past few days. In recent days, several rendered images have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the expanded camera island. However, a new in-hand video of iPhone 17 Pro Max has surfaced, revealing the design of the flagship from all angles. Therefore, if you’re planning to buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max, then here’s what it may look like. iPhone 17 Pro Max flaunts a new camera bar design in a leaked hands-on video.(@ZionsAnvin/X)

iPhone 17 Pro Max design leaked

iPhone 17 series launch is just days away, and real-life images and videos of the new models have already started to surface online. In a new hands-on video of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the smartphone is showcased with a significant design revamp. It consisted of the rumoured expanded camera island on the top, whereas the second half of the phone had a different texture.

While the design looks impressive in the videos, we are uncertain if they are real or fake. In addition, there is also anticipation about whether the rear panel of iPhone 17 Pro models feature an aluminium back or a glass back. Therefore, we may have to wait until launch to confirm what design changes are expected.

Furthermore, the build looks slightly thicker than usual, making the phone look bulky. Several reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be thicker than its predecessor, and it could measure 8.725mm. Although the thickness may not entice buyers, but it is expected to bring several hardware upgrades due to greater space. Firstly, the smartphone is tipped to get a vapour chamber cooling system, and it is also expected to get the biggest battery, which may reach up to 5000mAh.

More details about the iPhone 17 lineup will be announced at the September 9 launch event, at 10:30 PM IST.