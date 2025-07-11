iPhone 17e, iPads, MacBooks, and more; Apple set to launch multiple devices in early 2026

Apple is preparing a busy start to 2026 with multiple product launches planned for the first half of the year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, the tech giant will introduce new versions of several key devices, including new MacBook models, iPads, and an updated iPhone variant. Here’s a close look at what’s coming in 2026. Apple is reportedly preparing to release updated iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, and more in early 2026.(REUTERS)

iPhone 17e

Among the expected releases is the iPhone 17e, a follow-up to the iPhone 16e. This model is rumoured to retain the current design but will feature the updated A19 chip, which will align it with the main iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17e launch could take place as early as February 2026.

Updated MacBook Lineup (Expected)

Apple is also set to refresh its MacBook lineup. The new MacBook Pro models, available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, will be powered by the latest M5 chip. These models, codenamed J714 and J716, were initially planned for release in 2025 but have now been delayed to 2026. Industry reports suggest that these could be the final MacBooks with the current chassis design before Apple introduces new cases and OLED screens in future models.

MacBook Air With M5 Chips

The MacBook Air will also see updates with two new models, codenamed J813 and J815, expected to launch early next year. These devices will likely come in 13-inch and 15-inch variants, both equipped with the M5 chip.

iPad Air

In the tablet segment, Apple plans to release an updated iPad Air featuring the M4 chip and a low-cost iPad with a faster processor. Both are anticipated to debut around March or April 2026. The base iPad is expected to keep its current design while gaining performance improvements. The iPad Air upgrade mainly focuses on the new chip, with few other changes reported.

Apple also intends to launch a new external display to follow the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, likely arriving in early 2026.

Apple Smart Home Hub

Additionally, Apple aims to introduce its long-anticipated smart home hub. Initially scheduled for March 2025, this device’s launch was postponed due to issues with Siri development. It is now expected to join the company’s product rollout in the first half of 2026.