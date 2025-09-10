iPhone Air price in India, sale date, specs, design, and more

Apple has officially concluded its annual September launch event, which was tag-lined as “Awe-dropping”. As the tagline suggests, the Cupertino-based tech giant revealed attention-grabbing products, but a new Apple product stole the entire show. Yes, we are talking about the all-new iPhone Air, Apple’s slimmest ever iPhone, launched with powerful features, all-battery, and an advanced camera. Apple not only made history with the iPhone Air, but has stunned the smartphone market by bringing all the pro-like features to a compact and sleek smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPhone Air. Apple finally introduced its slimmest iPhone at the September launch event, but at a whopping price.(Apple)

iPhone Air price in India

The iPhone Air has been introduced in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The pricing of the phone starts at Rs. 1,19,900, Rs. 1,39,900, and Rs. 1,59,900.

Apart from the iPhone Air, its MagSafe Battery is priced at Rs. 11900. iPhone Air Case with MagSafe is priced at Rs. 4900, iPhone Air Bumper will be available for Rs. 3900, and a Crossbody Strap will be available for Rs. 5900. Lastly, the Apple-designed 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max will retail for Rs. 3900.

iPhone Air sale in India: Dates and store availability

The iPhone Air will be available for pre-order in India this Friday, September 12, at 5:30 PM IST. The new smartphone will be available for sale in online and offline stores from Friday, September 19.

iPhone Air sale: Specifications and features

Design: Apple launched its thinnest iPhone ever made at 5.6mm, with an incredibly sleek and lightweight build. The iPhone Air comes with a grade 5 titanium frame with a gloss mirror finish. Despite having a slim design, it retains the Action button and Camera Control as its siblings.

Display: The iPhone Air features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It will also offer Always-On display for a quick glance and up to 3000nits peak brightness.

Camera: It features a 48MP single rear Fusion camera with optical-quality 2x telephoto zoom and a Centre Stage front camera of up to 18MP. It also offers features like 4K60 fps Dolby Vision, Action mode, and more.

Performance: The iPhone Air is powered by the A19 Pro chip, along with the new N1 and C1X chips. The processor includes a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, offering flagship performance.

Battery: With iPhone Air, Apple claims to offer all-day battery life, and it also offers a new Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26 for smarter battery consumption.