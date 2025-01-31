Is your washing machine not working right? Try these easy fixes before you call a technician

There’s nothing more frustrating than pulling out clothes from the wash only to find them still dirty, dripping wet, or smelling odd. What's even worse is your machine starts making loud noises, leaking water, or refusing to spin. A malfunctioning washing machine not working right can throw off your entire laundry routine, but before you call a technician, let’s see if you can fix it yourself! DIY washing machine repair tips, hacks and precautions to prevent malfunctioning.

Many common issues have simple causes. Washing machine noise? It could be unbalanced or have something stuck inside. Leaking water? A loose hose or detergent build-up might be to blame. Not cleaning properly? You might need to clean the drum, unclog the filter, or use the right detergent. Instead of spending on repairs, these washing machine repair hacks can help you fix a washing machine at home with ease.

This washing machine maintenance guide will walk you through how to fix a washing machine without a technician and prevent future issues. With a few DIY tricks, you can keep your machine running smoothly and extend its lifespan.

Common washing machine problems

not draining properly

leaking

water not filling

being noisy

door stuck

smelling

power tripping

not spinning properly

washing machine moving from its place

Old washing machine giving trouble that is beyond repair?

Check out the best top-load washing machines to buy a new one now!

How to fix your washing machine at home | Easy DIY hacks

1. Fixing the drainage

To fix drainage issues, first turn off the machine and wait for one minute before turning it back on. If that doesn’t work, try a Master Reset by opening and closing the door 6 times in 12 seconds. It might not work on all washing machines but you can give it a try. Then run a rinse/spin cycle without clothes. Check the drain hose for kinks, disconnect it, and flush it out with water. If it's hard to remove, run a hot cycle to loosen the clog. Reattach the hose, making sure it’s not bent and is no more than 12cm into the drain hole.

2. Fixing the leakage

If there’s a water pool in front or back, check the water supply hose. Rust or mineral deposits inside may mean you need to inspect the drain hoses. If there's a leak near the cabinet, check the seal, and if water drips near it, check for moisture. Excess foam overflow suggests over-sudsing, so switch to a better detergent. For a door leak, clean around the seal, and for leaks at the bottom, check the water pump for holes.

3. Water not filling

If your washing machine isn’t filling with water, check the hoses for kinks or blockages, clean the filters, and inspect the water inlet valve for any faults. Ensure the water supply is turned on and the hose connections are secure. If the problem persists, the inlet valve may need replacement.

4. Fixing the weird noise

If your washing machine is making strange noises, check for common causes like coins or small objects trapped inside. These can damage the drum, so remove them quickly. If the noise happens during the spin cycle, the drum bearing might be failing. If you hear sounds when turning the drum by hand, it could be split and may need repair.

5. Fixing a stuck door

If your washing machine door won’t open, it can be very frustrating. Common causes include a faulty pressure switch, a blockage in the pressure system, or water left inside the machine. The door might also be jammed, or a part could be broken. Check for these issues before calling for repairs.

6. Getting rid of the smell

This method works for both front-load and top-load washing machines.

What you’ll need:

2 cups vinegar

1/4 cup baking soda

1/4 cup water

Steps to clean your washing machine

Scrub away any mould or scum around the washer opening.

Mix baking soda and water in a small container.

Pour the mixture into the detergent compartment.

Pour vinegar directly into the washing machine drum.

Select the hottest wash cycle and start the machine.

The vinegar and baking soda will remove mould, residue, and odours.

Tip: Run this cleaning cycle every 1-2 months to maintain your washer.

7. Fixing frequent power trips

If your washing machine keeps tripping the power, it could be due to a motor fault, a water leak reaching electrical parts, or overheating from overloading. Avoid overloading to reduce strain on the motor. If your machine is too small for your laundry needs, consider upgrading to a larger one. If the issue continues, contact the manufacturer for repairs.

8. Washing machine keeps moving from its place

Ensure your washing machine is level by adjusting its feet on a flat surface. Use a spirit level to check. If it's new, remove any transit bolts from the back. Try redistributing clothes evenly in the drum to balance the load. If the issue persists, consider upgrading to a washing machine with load-balancing technology.

9. Fixing the spinning

If your washing machine won’t start the spin cycle, it could be due to an unbalanced load, a clogged drainage system, or a faulty motor. If it spins slowly but not fast, try redistributing clothes evenly. Check for drain blockages and clear them. If the issue continues, the motor might need professional repair.

Best front load washing machines to upgrade today! Check out the options here

Washing machine maintenance tips

Now that we’ve discussed common washing machine issues and how to fix them, how about learning how to prevent these from occurring in the first place? Here are some simple maintenance tips to follow to keep your washing machine in optimal condition.

Using the correct detergent

Always use the right detergent for your machine type, whether it’s HE (high-efficiency) or standard. Besides, there are different detergents for top-load and front-load washing machines. This helps prevent excess suds, which can cause damage or inefficient washing.

Do not add excess detergent

Using too much detergent can leave residue in the drum, clogging pipes, and damaging the machine over time. Stick to the recommended amount for cleaner clothes and longer machine life.

Don't overload

Overloading your washing machine puts stress on the motor and drum, affecting performance and causing potential damage. Stick to the recommended load capacity for better efficiency.

Ensure that you clean out the lint filter regularly

A clogged lint filter can reduce the washing machine’s efficiency. Regularly clean it to prevent lint build-up and ensure proper drainage and cleaning.

Check for damaged water hoses

Check the water hoses for signs of wear and tear. Replace any hoses with cracks or bulges to avoid leaks and potential flooding.

Leave the machine open between loads

Keep the door open after each wash to let the drum dry out, preventing mould, mildew, and odours from developing inside.

Run the washing machine empty to clean it

Run an empty hot water cycle with a cup of vinegar or specialised cleaner every 1-2 months. This removes detergent build-up, mould, and bad odours.

Check that the machine is properly levelled and balanced

Ensure your washing machine is sitting level on a flat surface. An unbalanced machine can cause shaking, vibrations, and internal damage, leading to premature breakdowns.

Place a drip pan under the washing machine

Install a drip pan to catch any leaks or spills that may occur, protecting your floor and helping to prevent water damage to surrounding areas.

Washing machine maintenance How often should I clean my washing machine? You should clean your washing machine once a month to prevent mould, lint build-up, and detergent residue. Use a washing machine cleaner or a mix of vinegar and baking soda for deep cleaning.

How can I prevent lint and dirt buildup in my washer? Clean the lint filter after every few washes, avoid overloading the machine, and use the right amount of detergent to reduce lint accumulation.

Is it necessary to leave the washing machine door open after use? Yes, keeping the door slightly open helps air out the drum, preventing mould and mildew growth due to trapped moisture.

What type of detergent should I use for my washing machine? Use a high-efficiency (HE) detergent for front-load machines and the recommended type for top-load washers to avoid excess suds and residue buildup.

