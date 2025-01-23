Best washing machines with inbuilt heater for effective stain removal: Save time, energy and effort with our top picks

Ever wondered why some stains just won’t budge, no matter how much detergent you use? Or why do your whites lose their brightness after a few washes? Some fabrics and clothes require hot water to clean effectively. This is where washing machines with in-built heaters come in. These modern marvels are designed to tackle tough stains, kill germs, and keep your clothes looking fresh and hygienic. Provide extra care to your clothes with the best washing machines with inbuilt heater.

With advanced heating technology, these machines heat water to the optimal temperature, ensuring your detergent works its magic. Say goodbye to pre-soaking and manual scrubbing, these washing machines handle it all, saving you time, energy, and effort. Whether it’s greasy kitchen towels, workout gear, or delicate fabrics, the controlled heat ensures efficient cleaning without damage.

Our list of the best washing machines with in-built heaters highlights top picks packed with smart features, energy efficiency, and user-friendly controls.

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Loading Suggestions...

Experience effortless laundry care with the Whirlpool 8 Kg Stainwash Royal Plus washing machine. This is one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heater as it effectively removes up to 50 tough stains, even those up to 48 hours old. Its 5-star energy rating ensures superior performance with minimal power consumption, while the hard water wash program ensures effective cleaning in any water condition. Equipped with 3 hot water modes, ZPF technology for faster water filling, and an auto tub clean feature, this machine is a blend of technology and convenience. With an 8 Kg capacity, it’s perfect for medium to large families.

Specifications Capacity: 8 Kg (ideal for medium to large families). Special Features: In-built heater, 3 hot water modes, hard water wash. Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating; consumes 0.0104 KWh/Kg/cycle. Spin Speed: 740 RPM for faster drying. Reasons to buy Efficient stain removal with hot water Energy-efficient 5-star rating Hard water wash and auto tub clean Reasons to avoid Relatively higher price point Top load design may not suit everyone Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine with inbuilt heater dryer reliable, efficient, and user-friendly. However, some report noise, vibration, and mixed washing performance opinions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers advanced stain removal, energy efficiency, and innovative features for hassle-free laundry.

Loading Suggestions...

Simplify your laundry with the Samsung 12 Kg AI Ecobubble washing machine. Featuring advanced technology like Hygiene Steam, Super Speed, and an in-built heater, this machine ensures deep cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. Its AI-powered controls adapt to your laundry habits for personalised care, while the Ecobubble technology enhances detergent performance even in cold water. With 21 wash programs and Wi-Fi connectivity through the SmartThings app, this energy-efficient 5-star machine is perfect for large families seeking convenience and high performance.

Specifications Capacity: 12 Kg (ideal for large families). Special Features: AI Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam, SmartThings app support. Spin Speed: 1400 RPM for faster drying. Wash Programs: 21 options, including Quick Wash, Baby Care, and Delicates. Reasons to buy Large 12 Kg capacity for big families AI-powered personalised controls Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Reasons to avoid Premium pricing Requires Wi-Fi setup for smart features Heavyweight design limits portability Click Here to Buy Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the washing machine with inbuilt heater for its value, easy installation, clear display, silent operation, and efficiency, though water usage divides opinions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines smart technology, energy efficiency, and versatile features for effortless laundry.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine combines advanced AI Direct Drive technology with Steam Wash for superior cleaning and fabric care. With 6 wash programs, including Allergy Care and Gentle Wash, it ensures hygiene and gentle treatment for all garments. This washing machine with inbuilt heater removes tough stains and allergens, while the 5-star energy rating makes it eco-friendly. Its TurboDrum enhances wash performance, and the digital display offers easy operation. Built with a rust-proof body and smart features like auto-restart, this machine is perfect for large families looking for efficient and durable laundry solutions.

Specifications Capacity: 9 Kg (ideal for large families). Technology: AI Direct Drive with Steam Wash. Energy Rating: 5-star for energy and water efficiency. Special Features: TurboDrum, in-built heater, child lock, and smart diagnosis. Reasons to buy Advanced AI technology for optimal wash cycles. 5-star energy efficiency ensures low utility bills. Durable rust-proof body with a sleek design. Reasons to avoid Slightly lower spin speed (700 RPM). Not suitable for very compact spaces due to size. Click Here to Buy LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the washing machine’s ease of use, quiet operation, and value, but opinions differ on drying, water use, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers superior cleaning, energy efficiency, and advanced fabric care technologies.

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers superior cleaning with its Hygiene Steam technology, removing allergens and bacteria effectively. Its Digital Inverter Motor ensures energy efficiency and durability, while the Diamond Drum gently handles fabrics. With 10 wash programs, including Quick Wash and Delicates, it meets all your laundry needs. The in-built heater allows both hot and cold washes, and the 5-star energy rating ensures reduced utility costs. Its sleek DA Silver design and LED panel provide modern aesthetics and user-friendly operation, making it ideal for families of 3-4 members.

Specifications Capacity: 7 Kg (suitable for small to medium families). Motor Speed: 1000 RPM for faster drying. Technology: Hygiene Steam and Digital Inverter Motor. Wash Programs: 10 options, including Quick Wash and Wool. Reasons to buy Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating and inverter motor. Gentle fabric care with a unique Diamond Drum design. User-friendly LED display and multiple wash programs. Reasons to avoid Limited hard water compatibility. Requires regular maintenance for optimal performance. Click Here to Buy Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R20GLSS/TL, DA SILVER)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the washing machine’s quality, performance, quiet operation, and ease of use but share mixed opinions on installation

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines superior cleaning, energy efficiency, and fabric-friendly features with modern design.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine combines cutting-edge technology and efficiency. Powered by Direct Drive Technology, it ensures minimal noise and vibration. Its Hygiene Steam Wash eliminates up to 99.9% of allergens, while the 6 Motion DD Technology tailors drum movements to your fabrics for optimal care. The Wi-Fi connectivity via LG ThinQ lets you control and monitor your washing machine anytime. With 10 wash programs, this is one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heater and is perfect for larger families seeking premium laundry care.

Specifications Capacity: 8 Kg (ideal for large families). Spin Speed: 1200 RPM for quicker drying. Technology: Direct Drive Motor with 6 Motion DD and Hygiene Steam. Connectivity: LG ThinQ app (Wi-Fi enabled). Reasons to buy Durable stainless steel drum for hygiene. Smart Wi-Fi control and downloadable wash cycles. Low noise and vibration with Direct Drive technology. Reasons to avoid Requires consistent Wi-Fi for full functionality. Higher water consumption for steam cycles. May need professional installation for setup. Click Here to Buy LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the washing machine’s build, price and ease of use, but opinions differ on sturdiness, wash quality and noise level.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it ensures optimised cleaning, energy efficiency, fabric care, and excellent durability.

Also read:Best washing machines in India: Top 10 picks for washing jackets, sweaters, blankets, and other winter essentials

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine combines style and performance with Direct Drive Technology and Hygiene Steam Wash. Its 6 Motion DD Technology ensures optimal cleaning for various fabrics, while the inbuilt heater removes allergens and tough stains. Designed for families of 3–4 members, it features 10 wash programs, including Baby Care and Quick 30. With a 5-star energy rating, silent operation, and Smart Diagnosis, this machine offers efficiency, durability, and convenience for hassle-free laundry days.

Specifications Capacity: 7 Kg Spin Speed: 1200 RPM Wash Programs: 10 Special Features: Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater, Smart Diagnosis Reasons to buy Removes allergens with steam wash. Quiet operation with direct drive motor. Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for larger households. Involves additional installation costs. Touch panel prone to fingerprints. Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with this washing machine with inbuilt heater’s quality, performance, and quiet operation, but opinions vary on its build quality and size.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers allergen-free cleaning, energy savings, durability, and advanced washing technology.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is perfect for large families, offering superior wash quality with features like EcoBubble and BubbleStorm for efficient cleaning. It boasts 9 wash programs and a 5-star energy rating, ensuring both power savings and high performance. The in-built heater tackles allergens and provides thorough washes, while Smart Check enables easy troubleshooting. Designed with a stainless steel drum and Magic Filter, this is one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heater ensures durability and easy maintenance, all while being Wi-Fi enabled for remote control via your smartphone.

Specifications Capacity: 9 Kg Spin Speed: 680 RPM Wash Programs: 9 Special Features: EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Smart Check, Inverter Motor Reasons to buy Suitable for large families with 9 kg capacity. Wi-Fi-enabled for smart control. Reasons to avoid Lower spin speed (680 RPM) compared to other models. Touch controls can be less responsive in humid conditions. Click Here to Buy Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (WA90BG4582BDTL Versailles Gray, In-Built Heater, Ecobubble)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the washing machine with inbuilt heater for its quality, ease of use, and quiet operation, but opinions vary on its cleaning ability.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its advanced cleaning technology, energy savings, large capacity, and convenient smart control features.

Also read:Comprehensive comparison guide: IFB washing machines vs Voltas washers - which brand delivers superior performance?

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 8 Kg Front Load Washing Machine is designed to provide top-notch cleaning with advanced features like Steam Technology for deeper stain removal and 6th Sense SoftMove for optimal fabric care. It boasts an impressive 5-star energy rating and a high 1400 RPM spin speed for quicker drying. The in-built heater ensures thorough sanitisation, while 100+ tough stains can be easily removed with its specialised wash programs, including Baby Care, Woolens, and Stain Care. This machine is ideal for medium-sized families, offering an LED display and easy-to-use touch controls.

Specifications Capacity: 8 Kg Spin Speed: 1400 RPM Wash Programs: 15 Special Features: Steam Technology, 6th Sense SoftMove, In-Built Heater, 100+ Stain Removal Reasons to buy 1400 RPM for faster drying. Multiple wash programs for varied needs. Reasons to avoid Higher upfront cost. The touch control panel may require extra care during use. Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BYW52E, Crystal White, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 6th Sense Soft Move, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine’s good value, easy to install, and use, but opinions vary on build quality, washability, and noise.

Why choose this product?

This Whirlpool washing machine with inbuilt heater is ideal for those seeking efficient, powerful cleaning with advanced features like Steam Technology and 6th Sense SoftMove for better fabric care.

Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Loading Suggestions...

The Panasonic 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is perfect for smaller families, offering high energy efficiency with its 5-star rating. It comes equipped with a built-in heater and Hygiene Steam feature, ensuring deep cleaning and sanitisation for your clothes. The 1400 RPM spin speed delivers faster drying, while the LED display makes it easy to operate. With multiple wash programs like Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, and Delicates, this washing machine guarantees thorough care for different types of fabrics.

Specifications Capacity: 7 Kg Spin Speed: 1400 RPM Wash Programs: 5 Special Features: Hygiene Steam, In-Built Heater, LED Display, Child Lock Reasons to buy 5-star energy rating for efficient use. 1400 RPM for faster drying. Suitable for small families (2-3 members). Reasons to avoid Limited wash programs compared to some other models. May not be ideal for larger families due to its smaller capacity. Click Here to Buy Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Built-In Heater (NA-147MH2L01, Dark Silver, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the washing machine’s quality, efficiency, value, ease of use, quiet operation, and premium appearance.

Why choose this product?

The high spin speed ensures quick-drying, while the sleek design and easy-to-use features make it a convenient addition to any home.

How does the inbuilt heater improve wash quality?

The inbuilt heater helps to raise the water temperature to optimal levels for various wash cycles. Higher temperatures break down detergent more effectively and penetrate fabrics better, removing dirt and stubborn stains. It also aids in dissolving grease, oil, and detergent residues, leading to cleaner clothes. This feature is particularly beneficial when washing heavily soiled clothes or items like towels and bed linens, as hot water effectively removes germs, bacteria, and stubborn odours, ensuring a more hygienic wash.

Are washing machines with inbuilt heaters safe to use?

Yes, washing machines with inbuilt heaters are safe to use, provided they are properly installed and maintained. These models are designed with safety features like thermal cut-offs and safety thermostats to prevent overheating. However, it is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper use, including ensuring the machine is correctly connected to the water supply and checking for any issues with the heater. Regular maintenance, such as descaling the heater, can also prevent potential malfunctions and extend the life of the machine.

Can I control the water temperature in washing machines with an inbuilt heater?

Yes, most washing machines with inbuilt heaters offer the option to control the water temperature based on your wash needs. They typically come with preset temperature settings like cold, warm, or hot. You can select the appropriate temperature depending on the fabric type and the level of cleaning required. For instance, delicate fabrics may require cold water, while heavily soiled clothes might benefit from hot water to ensure effective cleaning and stain removal.

Factors to consider while buying a washing machine with inbuilt heater

Here are 7 key factors to consider when buying the best washing machine with an inbuilt heater:

Capacity: Choose a washing machine with the appropriate load capacity for your household size. Larger families may need a machine with a higher capacity (7-9 kg), while smaller families can opt for a 6-7 kg model.

Energy Efficiency: Look for models with high energy ratings, such as 5-star ratings, to ensure minimal electricity consumption when using the inbuilt heater, especially if you plan to use hot water frequently.

Temperature Control: Check if the washing machine allows you to control the water temperature, so you can select the ideal setting for different wash cycles, such as hot for sanitising or cold for delicate fabrics.

Wash Programs: Ensure the washing machine offers a variety of wash programs, including options that utilise the inbuilt heater effectively, like hygiene, stain removal, or eco-friendly modes.

Heating Speed: Consider the time it takes for the machine to heat water. Faster heating helps save time, especially if you need to wash multiple loads in one go.

Water Softening Capability: If you have hard water, a washing machine with an inbuilt heater designed for hard water washing will prevent limescale buildup and protect the machine's heating element.

Warranty and After-Sales Service: Opt for a brand that provides good warranty coverage, especially on the motor and heating elements, and offers reliable after-sales service for long-term maintenance.

Also read:Best washing machine under ₹15000: Top 10 budget-friendly options for every household

Top 3 features of the best washing machines with inbuilt heater

Washing machines with inbuilt heater Capacity Energy efficiency Special feature Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load 8 Kg 5 Star In-built heater, 3 hot water modes, hard water wash Samsung 12 Kg 5 Star AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam 12 Kg 5 Star AI Ecobubble technology, Hygiene Steam, SmartThings app support LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology 9 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive technology, TurboDrum, in-built heater Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater 7 Kg 5 Star Hygiene Steam, Digital Inverter Motor, Diamond Drum design LG 8 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology 8 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi connectivity, Direct Drive Technology, Smart Diagnosis IFB 6 Kg 5 Star with 2X Power Steam, AI Powered 6 Kg 5 Star AI-powered cleaning, 2X Power Steam, Crescent Moon Drum LG 7 Kg 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology 7 Kg 5 Star Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam, Smart Diagnosis Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Top Load 9 Kg 5 Star EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi enabled Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load 8 Kg 5 Star Steam Technology, 6th Sense SoftMove, 100+ Stain Removal Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Loading 7 Kg 5 Star Hygiene Steam, 1400 RPM, LED Display

Similar stories for you

Best Samsung washing machines: Top 9 options for cleaner, shinier, and spotless clothes

Best top load washing machines: Top 10 efficient picks for smooth and hassle-free laundry days

Best front load washing machines: Top 8 options for efficient cleaning, fabric care, and premium washing technology

Best top load washing machines in India: Choose from top 10 options from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more

FAQs on washing machines Can the inbuilt heater be used for all types of fabrics? Yes, washing machines with an inbuilt heater generally offer adjustable temperature settings, allowing you to customise the water temperature based on the fabric type.

Can I use the inbuilt heater feature for every wash cycle? Yes, you can choose to use the inbuilt heater for specific wash cycles that require high-temperature water, such as for sanitising, deep cleaning, or removing stubborn stains.

Does the inbuilt heater require any special maintenance? Like any other component, the inbuilt heater should be regularly checked for build-up or sediment, especially if you live in an area with hard water.

Does the inbuilt heater affect the washing machine's lifespan? The inbuilt heater, when maintained properly, does not negatively affect the washing machine's lifespan. However, regular descaling and cleaning of the heater are recommended, especially if you have hard water, to prevent any mineral build-up that could reduce its efficiency over time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.