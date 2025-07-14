LG India launches 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TV series with AI-powered features - Details

LG has launched its 2025 OLED evo and QNED evo TV range in India, featuring advanced AI technology, improved visuals, and new smart features.
LG Electronics India has unveiled its 2025 OLED evo and QNED evo TV lineup in India today, equipped with the latest Alpha AI Processor Gen2. The new range offers personalised viewing experiences, improved picture and sound quality, and enhanced smart features. These models aim to deliver more intuitive and tailored content for Indian consumers. Let’s take a closer look at its specifications, features and prices.
The 2025 OLED evo and QNED evo TV lineup comes with advanced AI capabilities that customise settings based on user preferences. The new AI Magic Remote includes a dedicated AI button for voice commands and smooth navigation. When turned on, the TV greets users individually through AI Welcome and switches user profiles automatically using AI Voice ID. The AI Concierge analyses viewing habits to recommend content, while AI Search understands conversational queries to provide relevant results. An AI Chatbot offers troubleshooting help when needed.
The OLED evo series integrates improved Brightness Booster Ultimate technology for enhanced picture clarity in different lighting conditions. These TVs support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos for better visual and audio quality. The Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 refines low-resolution content and applies Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for precise HDR10 control. Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation adjusts screen settings to preserve the creator’s vision. Audio features include AI Sound Pro, which creates virtual 11.1.2 surround sound and separates voice from background noise.
LG’s QNEDevo range uses Mini LED technology combined with AI processing and Dynamic QNED Colour for accurate colour reproduction and contrast. These TVs offer virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound and AI-based sound personalisation.
All models run on LG’s updated webOS platform with an improved home screen for faster, more personalised access. The TVs support Apple AirPlay and Google Cast for mobile casting. OLED evo TVs support 4K at a 165Hz refresh rate with compatibility for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. The Game Optimiser feature allows easy switching between gaming modes.