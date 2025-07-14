LG India launches 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TV series with AI-powered features - Details

LG Electronics India has unveiled its 2025 OLED evo and QNED evo TV lineup in India today, equipped with the latest Alpha AI Processor Gen2. The new range offers personalised viewing experiences, improved picture and sound quality, and enhanced smart features. These models aim to deliver more intuitive and tailored content for Indian consumers. Let’s take a closer look at its specifications, features and prices. The 2025 LG TV series includes a wide range of sizes, from 42-inch to ultra-large 100-inch screens, with prices starting from RS. 74,990.(LG)

The 2025 OLED evo and QNED evo TV lineup comes with advanced AI capabilities that customise settings based on user preferences. The new AI Magic Remote includes a dedicated AI button for voice commands and smooth navigation. When turned on, the TV greets users individually through AI Welcome and switches user profiles automatically using AI Voice ID. The AI Concierge analyses viewing habits to recommend content, while AI Search understands conversational queries to provide relevant results. An AI Chatbot offers troubleshooting help when needed.

Also read: Haier M95E Mini LED 4K TV review: Scores high in display, audio and price

LG OLED evo TV Series: Key Features and Display

The OLED evo series integrates improved Brightness Booster Ultimate technology for enhanced picture clarity in different lighting conditions. These TVs support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos for better visual and audio quality. The Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 refines low-resolution content and applies Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for precise HDR10 control. Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation adjusts screen settings to preserve the creator’s vision. Audio features include AI Sound Pro, which creates virtual 11.1.2 surround sound and separates voice from background noise.

LG QNED evo TV Series: Key Features

LG’s QNEDevo range uses Mini LED technology combined with AI processing and Dynamic QNED Colour for accurate colour reproduction and contrast. These TVs offer virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound and AI-based sound personalisation.

All models run on LG’s updated webOS platform with an improved home screen for faster, more personalised access. The TVs support Apple AirPlay and Google Cast for mobile casting. OLED evo TVs support 4K at a 165Hz refresh rate with compatibility for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. The Game Optimiser feature allows easy switching between gaming modes.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event

Model Options, Prices and Availability

The 2025 line-up spans multiple screen sizes. OLED evo TVs include:

G5 Ultra-Large (97-Inch ) at Rs. 2,499,990

G5 Series (55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch) from Rs. 267,990

C5 Series (42-Inch to 83-inch) from Rs. 149,990

B5 Series (55-inch, 65)-inch from Rs. 193,990

QNED evo TVs include:

QNED86A Ultra-Large (100-inch) at Rs. 1,199,990

92A Series (55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch) from Rs. 149,990

QNED8GA/XA (55-inch, 65-inch, 75 inch) from Rs. 119,990

QNED8BA (43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch) from Rs. 74,990

The lineup will be available in India starting July 2025 through retail outlets and online stores, including LG.com.