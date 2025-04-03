MacBook Pro M5 reportedly expected later this year, but it may not be a major revamp: What we expect

Apple launched the MacBook Pro, powered by the M4 lineup of chipsets, late last year. Now, just a few months after the launch, there are already rumblings about the next MacBook Pro lineup, which will reportedly be powered by the M5 chipset series. As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this update is expected to be a minor specification bump—with a more ambitious upgrade reportedly reserved for 2026. MacBook Pro M5 could be launched later this year as a replacement for the current lineup with the M4 chipsets.(Bloomberg)

What We Know About The MacBook Pro M5

Mark Gurman suggests that the MacBook Pro M5 is mostly confirmed for this year and could launch around the same timeframe as the MacBook Pro with the M4 chips—meaning sometime around October or November (M4-powered MacBook Pro models lauched in October).

It’s important to note that Gurman says this will not be a major redesign but rather a minor specification refresh. If you are looking for a completely new design, you will likely have to wait until 2026, when a significant upgrade could introduce a six-chipset lineup alongside an OLED display.

Should You Wait?

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Pro, the MacBook Pro M4 it is still a great buy. The M4 lineup was only released a few months ago, and these chips are already powerful, especially the Max variants.

Additionally, we expect the overall experience of the M5 models will be largely the same, with the primary difference being performance improvements. It is unlikely that the M5 will offer a drastic upgrade over the M4. Unless you are upgrading from a much older model—two or three generations prior—you may not notice a significant performance boost compared to the M4 series.

That being said, things can always change. However, if you need a laptop now, the MacBook Pro with the M4 chipset ticks all the boxes, especailly if you are buying the M4 Max models.