Only 26 per cent Meta employees have faith in their leadership: Report

An employee survey conducted by Meta has found that only 26 per cent of the staffers have expressed confidence in the leadership, a five per cent drop from the tally in October last year.



This comes as the employees continue to deal with the after-effects of the mass layoffs the company carried out since last year. Several employees have reportedly spent weeks sharing responsibilities from their colleagues who left the company after being laid out. The remaining employees are reportedly trying to figure out while being used to new managers, a Washington Post report stated.



As of now, the job cuts totalling more than 21,000 have hurt the morale of employees. As per the survey, 43 per cent of the employees said they felt valued in the organisation, which is a 15 point drop.



Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday conducted a companywide meeting on the company's product roadmap. He along with top executives spoke about Meta's innovations in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).



Zuckerberg said that the company will play an important and unique role in bringing capabilities of AI to billions of people in new ways that others are not going to do. Like Meta, Silicon Valley giants including Google, Microsoft and Amazon are also struggling to find their footing due to tough economic conditions.

