Microsoft Paint’s AI tools are now easier to access than ever, thanks to new Copilot button

Microsoft Paint is getting a full-fledged Copilot menu, which will allow you to access all the AI features for image generation and editing. This menu would be accessible by clicking on the new Copilot icon in the toolbar, which expands into a dropdown menu. These features will be available in Paint version 11.2412.271.0, and at large, this update comes with the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build for the Dev Channel. Microsoft Paint has multiple AI features, including Generative Erase.(Microsoft)

Having these features, along with the ability to use generative AI tools through the menu, will make it much easier and faster to access options like generative fill and background removal. Here is all you need to know about this update.

What does the Copilot button bring to Microsoft Paint?

Simply put, while these AI features have existed in Microsoft Paint for a while now, this new Copilot button brings them together in one place, with you being able to expand the menu by clicking the Copilot button. Expanding the Copilot button brings features like CoCreator and Image Creator, alongside Generative Fill and Remove Background.

So you can quickly get access to these features. Microsoft has labelled the features when you expand the menu with descriptions like "Remove objects with background fill" for Generative Fill, "Remove the background from your image" for Remove Background, "Create stunning images with just a few words" for Image Creator, and "Turn sketches into polished artwork in real time" with CoCreator.

More updates

Alongside the update to Paint, Microsoft is also bringing the ability to easily find photos saved in the cloud using Windows Search, but this is only available for Copilot+ PCs. And there are also improvements in the form of various bug fixes.

When is this update going to roll out for everyone?

Currently, this new icon, the dropdown menu and other changes are only limited to Windows Insider builds. And it isn’t clear when everyone else will get this version with Windows 11.

