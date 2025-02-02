Microsoft layoffs: Tech giant fires underperforming employees

American technology giant Microsoft has started firing employees in the US based on their performance, according to a Business Insider report. Microsoft has initiated a layoff round for underperforming employees(Representational image/Unsplash)

Also Read: Ex-Microsoft, Amazon techie retires at 39 with a fortune of ₹30 crore, reveals how

Medical, prescription, and dental healthcare benefits of employees who lose their jobs will end immediately, as per the termination letters cited in the report.

Three employees also didn't get severance pay as well, according to the report.

"The reason(s) for the termination of your employment include your job performance has not met minimum performance standards and expectations for your position," the report quoted the termination letters as saying "You are relieved of all job duties effective immediately and your access to Microsoft systems, accounts, and buildings will be removed effective today. You are not to perform any further work on behalf of Microsoft."

Also Read: Budget 2025: Import duty on 1600cc motorcycles cut, Harley-Davidson bikes may get cheaper

The letters also added Microsoft will consider past performance and termination if the person applies for other jobs at the company in the future.

This comes after Microsoft evaluated employees all the way up to level 80, one of its highest levels over the last few month.

At the end of June 2024, Microsoft had roughly 228,000 full-time employees and the overall headcount may not change much since Microsoft will backfill the role, according to the report.

Also Read: Tech Tonic | OpenAI suddenly realises using someone else’s work is not cool

Microsoft also cut jobs this month across security, experiences and devices, sales, and gaming, according to the report.