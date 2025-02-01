Ex-Microsoft, Amazon techie retires at 39 with a fortune of 30 crore, reveals how

A former tech professional who worked for some of the world's biggest companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, has shared how he retired at the age of 39 with a staggering fortune of $3.5 million (roughly ₹30 crore) by saving 90% of his salary over the years. Speaking to CNBC Make It, Jamal Robinson, now 40, revealed the strategies behind his incredible financial success, which allowed him to retire six years earlier than planned. A former Amazon and Microsoft techie retired at 39 with $3.5 million by saving 90% of his salary throughout his career.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A dream to retire early

Growing up in a financially challenged household, Robinson set his sights on early retirement from a young age. He revealed that he first set the goal to retire by the age of 45 at just 17 years old. However, his disciplined savings and career moves allowed him to reach that target six years ahead of schedule. “At 17, I set the goal to retire early at 45, which I wound up hitting six years earlier than expected,” Robinson told CNBC.

From humble beginnings to tech success

Robinson’s path to financial freedom wasn’t easy. He began working at just 14 as a church janitor and continued to support himself through high school by working long shifts at Taco Bell. Despite these challenges, he never lost sight of his goals. Robinson continued working throughout college while studying computer engineering. After graduating, he transitioned into the tech industry, earned an MBA, obtained nine certifications, and steadily climbed the ranks at renowned companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Intel.

A steady climb in tech with strategic savings

By the time he was 39, Robinson had become an expert in generative AI, with his salary skyrocketing from $41,000 (approximately ₹35 lakh) a year to over $1 million ( ₹8.6 crore). Despite his impressive earnings, Robinson remained committed to saving. He progressively increased his savings rate from 30% to an extraordinary 90%. “I went from saving 30% to 50% to 80% and up to nearly 90%. That would excite me more because I knew that it accelerated my goal to ultimately retire,” he shared.

Leaving a lucrative career behind

As Robinson approached his financial goal of $3.5 million, he made the decision to quit his job, despite the lucrative opportunities still available in the rapidly growing AI field. “A lot of people think I’m crazy to leave AI at a time where it’s so important,” he said, acknowledging the potential for a higher paycheck. However, for Robinson, retirement was always about more than money—it was about focusing on personal growth and contributing positively to the world.

“For me, it was always important to focus on my goal of retiring so I could focus on myself and make sure that I’m doing things to make the world a better place,” he concluded.