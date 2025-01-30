Google techie's ‘weird, egoistic’ advice to job seekers on LinkedIn sparks backlash

A Google techie's advice to job aspirants reaching out to her on LinkedIn to get referrals has ignited a debate after she laid out specific rules for such requests. In a post on X, the software engineer revealed that she received "proper" messages from two candidates and gave them a referral immediately because they asked her in a "correct" manner. The Google techie also made a video illustrating the way to frame a formal message when seeking referrals.(REUTERS)

"Received proper referral messages from 2 candidates on LinkedIn. Gave them a referral immediately. All you need to do is ask correctly," she said in a post.

The software engineer even made a video on how to seek referrals on LinkedIn. "Here's a summary of what you should include in the message: Job ID and resume, coding profiles, CGPA, projects and work experience," she said.

She also emphasised on sending a "proper greeting" with the message. "Make sure the job you want to apply for aligns with your skills. Like my mom always says ‘deserve and then desire’," she added

Internet divided by advice

The techie's advice divided the internet as many agreed with the need for a formal message while others labelled them as unnecessary jargon. "To all the freshers and engineers looking for a lateral switch, I hold the lowest barrier to refer. Ask me anytime, anyhow and I will help you at earliest. F**k formality and jargons," opined one user.

"Ask me "bhaiya referral dedo" and it'll be done. Ain't nobody got time for "oh I'm such a cool candidate here I have made an sop for you" I am literally getting A resume to attach. People get one achievement and suddenly it's ego central," said another.

"You people are so weird and egoistic, if someone ask me for a referral even with no formal stupidity, i gave them a referral like what's the big deal," wrote a third user.

Others, however, agreed with the techie's approach and emphasised the need for crafting formal and passionate messages.

"Yeah! Good communication makes all the difference, I sometimes just wonder, people have so much free time, that, they feel the other one is also free," said one of them.

Another wrote, "Sweet, people need to start putting more efforts into their referral requests."