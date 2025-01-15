'My husband? Zero': CEO shares ruthless review of her husband's year on LinkedIn. He replies

A CEO's LinkedIn post about her husband's accomplishments or the lack thereof has sparked a debate online with many users shocked by the uncalled nature of the post in which she highlights how her husband's achievements were "zero" in 2024. In her LinkedIn post, the CEO highlights how her husband's achievements were "zero" in 2024.(Representational)

"I had multiple clear-cut career accomplishments in 2024. My husband? Zero. No certifications. No college courses completed. No documentary features. No awards," Stacey Champagne, the founder and CEO of Hacker in Heels said.

“How do you *do* that?!” I asked from across the dining table, “how are you able to go through a whole year without doing any of these sort of things and be OK?” He didn’t have a response," she added, stating that the response gave her so much to unpack.

Taking his reply into account, she questioned why she was unable to be content without "conventional markers of accomplishment".

"My gut says that this is a question that many people, namely high-performing women, grapple with too. I don’t have an answer, but I’m curious what your thoughts are: Could you go a year without a single new certification, interview, award, promotion and be OK with yourself for it?" she asked users.

Husband replies to post

The post quickly went viral on social media baffling and shocking users who could not understand what drove her to hit out at her husband's life like that. The barrage of responses on her post prompted her husband to speak up.

"First off: the point of Stacey's post is that she approves of my lack of quals/certs and wishes she could reach my level of zen," Jesse Sciuto explained

He revealed that he was dual warfare qualified Navy man with a STEM Master's degree and has already completed all qualifications and requirements for his current rank. "Stacey has to constantly compete and guess what could help her or give her the edge. That sounds like a nightmare to me. I want to see a manual and a checklist," he added.

Scuito said that he spent 2024 learning his new job, getting back into shape, and enjoying his hobbies including cooking. "I'm the most content I have ever been," he declared.

Social media enraged

His response, however, did little to undo the damage the post had done, claimed users who continued to question the need for the post in the first place.

"Found this on X and thought it was a fake. Still not convinced this person and her alleged husband is even real," wrote one of them.

"Some people would - quite literally - sell their soul (or their family) for clicks and likes on the internet," said another.

Many took potshots at the post and said, "From your post about your husband, I learned that the key to a successful marriage is building a successful B2B SaaS business. I plan to apply that to my next marriage."

"I knew I had left something off my To-Do list this week … publicly humiliate my spouse on LinkedIn. I’ll get right on it," said one of them.

