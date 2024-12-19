Indian man rejects fresher's LinkedIn message for not calling him sir: 'Son, you are...'

Using LinkedIn messages to connect with recruiters, hiring managers, or professionals in desired industries to seek job opportunities is a common practice. Job seekers also reach out to alumni from their university to seek guidance or help in securing positions. Writer and columnist Saket said a young fresher reached out to him in a message on LinkedIn which irked him.(Representational)

However, one such routine message by a young man did not sit well with one of his college senior. Writer and columnist Saket took to X to share his reaction to a message he received on LinkedIn. He said a young fresher reached out to him in a message and informed him that they both graduated from the same institute.

However, the writer said that he "lost" him when he addressed him by his name and did not user "sir".

"Call me old fashioned but had connected with a young fresh 2025 pass out from my college when he sent message on LinkedIn. His first message started with - Hi Saket, we are from same college…. And he lost me there itself. Son, you are 2025 pass out and address 1994 pass out with first name. I still address 1993 and earlier pass out as ‘Sir’. This Americanised culture," he wrote in the post.

Take a look at the post here:

When someone asked him, if using "Saket ji" would be better, he said: "No. I would still be surprised. It isn’t about what but who. Matters little when addressed by first name by people in work place. In my college, this wasn’t a thing. It isn’t still. So I was amused."

What social media said

The post quickly went viral and gained over 1.1 million views. Some users were taken aback by the writer's response, while others agreed that the young seeker should have addressed him “properly”.

"The college rule of calling seniors as "sir" is outdated. It was rooted in the culture of bullying and servitude, and with a fake assumption of preparing for the corporate India of those years that people need to call someone at a higher designation than them as sir," opined one user.

(Also read: 'Don't build careers, rent people': CEO's advice on hiring confuses internet)

"I seriously get this. The GenZ are mostly entitled. They don't believe in respect and discipline. Forget respect, I feel good if they come to work on all days of the week," wrote another user.