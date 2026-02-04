Microsoft’s pivotal AI product is running into big problems

Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot has become central to its artificial-intelligence strategy as the company’s close partnership with OpenAI diminishes. But the effort to build it up as a ChatGPT alternative has been tough going. The stakes are high for Microsoft because Copilot is core to a push by Chief Executive Satya Nadella to transform Microsoft into an AI-first company Confusing brand positioning and interoperability problems have frustrated users, current and former employees who have worked on Microsoft’s AI products said. Only a small proportion of subscribers to Microsoft’s enterprise suite use Copilot, and the percentage who favor it over Google’s Gemini or other tools has decreased in recent months, according to data reviewed by the Journal. The stakes are high for Microsoft because Copilot is core to a push by Chief Executive Satya Nadella to transform Microsoft into an AI-first company, much as he transformed it into a cloud-first company around a decade ago. Copilot is one of Nadella’s top priorities, current and former executives said. Microsoft shares tumbled after its earnings report last week sparked investor concern that growth in its most important unit, the Azure cloud-computing business, is slowing, and that its AI business is reliant on OpenAI while Copilot remains unproven. Shares fell nearly 3% Tuesday amid a slide in software stocks prompted by fresh concerns that AI tools will make enterprise subscriptions less necessary. “We have moved past the initial phase of discovery” of AI, Nadella wrote in a December blog post, adding that the industry was entering a phase where “we are beginning to distinguish between ‘spectacle’ and ‘substance.’”

The Microsoft store on its campus in Redmond, Wash.

Even if Microsoft is so far lagging in the chatbot race, it is still making many billions from AI-driven cloud-computing demand, keeping it among the world’s most valuable companies. And analysts see the company as well positioned to close the gap because its productivity software is used by hundreds of millions of corporate users, a captive audience to whom it can easily promote new AI products. Chad A. Morganlander, senior portfolio manager at Microsoft investor Washington Crossing Advisors, said that while Copilot is struggling now, “our bet is they have this embedded client base, and that they will get it wrong until they get it right. They have plenty of money for the marathon.” Microsoft has several versions of Copilot that are woven into apps and services, including its 365 productivity tools such as PowerPoint, and the GitHub developer platform. There is also a consumer-facing version available through its Edge browser and via an app. The different Copilots are divided into three main categories: the enterprise tools Microsoft sells to companies and professionals, Copilots for developers and IT personnel and the general consumer chatbot led by Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman. Microsoft hired Suleyman in 2024 to oversee its consumer AI products and build AI models that could compete with those of OpenAI and others. So far, Microsoft has relied on OpenAI and its competitor, Anthropic, to power its various Copilots and has said it will use the best models available. Last week, Microsoft reported that it had sold 15 million corporate Copilot “seats” in its 365 productivity business, which has a base of 450 million-plus paid seats overall. The company late last year said it had more than 150 million monthly active Copilot users across its first-party platforms. Google’s Gemini has more than 650 million monthly users, while ChatGPT has about 900 million weekly active users. Previously unreported data shows that Copilot subscribers, including those with corporate accounts, are increasingly favoring competing options. From last July through late January, the percentage of Copilot subscribers who use the product as a primary option decreased from 18.8% to 11.5%, according to a survey of more than 150,000 respondents in the U.S. by market research firm Recon Analytics. This happened while the share of paid users who choose Google’s Gemini as the first option increased from 12.8% to 15.7%.

gfx