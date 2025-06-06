Nintendo Switch 2: How to access upgrade packs for your existing games

With the Nintendo Switch 2 now officially launched on June 5, 2025, Nintendo is introducing a new way for players to upgrade their existing game libraries. Some older Switch titles now support upgrade packs, offering better graphics, faster loading times, and in some cases, bonus content tailored to the new hardware. If you already own these games, here is how to access the upgrades and get more out of your collection. Nintendo Switch 2 revamps classics with upgrade packs and smoother gameplay.

Understanding upgrade packs

Nintendo offers two types of upgrades for existing Switch games:

1. Free Performance Updates: These are complimentary updates that enhance game performance on the Switch 2. Improvements may include better frame rates, faster load times, and support for new features like GameShare. Titles that have received such updates include:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

2. Paid upgrade packs: These are purchasable enhancements that transform your existing games into "Switch 2 Editions," offering significant improvements and additional content. Notable titles with available upgrade packs include:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Upgrade packs can be purchased through the Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, or authorised retailers. Prices vary by game, but several are available starting at $19.99 (approximately ₹1,660 to ₹1,700 INR). Notably, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can access certain upgrade packs, like those for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, at no additional cost.

Accessing free performance updates

To access free performance updates:

1. Ensure your Nintendo Switch 2 is connected to the internet.

2. Navigate to the Nintendo eShop.

3. Search for the game title.

4. If an update is available, an option to download it will appear.

These updates are automatically applied once downloaded, enhancing your gaming experience without additional cost.

Purchasing paid upgrade packs

To purchase and access paid upgrade packs:

1. Open the Nintendo eShop on your Switch 2.

2. Search for the specific game title.

3. Select the available upgrade pack.

4. Proceed with the purchase and download the pack.

Alternatively, you can purchase digital codes for upgrade packs from authorised retailers and redeem them through the eShop.

Benefits for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members

Subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service receive additional benefits:

Access to certain upgrade packs at no extra cost.

Exclusive content and features for select games.

Ensure you're signed in to the correct Nintendo account with an active subscription to access these benefits.

Physical game compatibility

Physical copies of Switch games are compatible with the Switch 2. Some physical "Switch 2 Edition" games come with the upgrade pack included on the cartridge, eliminating the need for additional downloads. However, this may vary depending on the publisher, so it's advisable to check the game's packaging or description for details.

With the Switch 2, Nintendo is breathing new life into fan-favourite titles, making it easier than ever to revisit them with modern enhancements. Free updates bring smoother performance, while paid upgrade packs unlock additional features and visual improvements. For those with a sizeable Switch library, the transition to the new console offers familiar favourites with noticeable improvements.