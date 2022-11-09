Nokia is offering its premium smartphone on monthly rent: Report

Nokia has launched a special offer for its customers. The company's environmentally friendly smartphone, the Nokia X30 5G, is available for rent under this deal. This Nokia phone has a starting price of $520 (about ₹42,300), but customers can also use it by paying a monthly rent of $ 25 (roughly ₹2,033), a report from Hindustan Times sister publication - Live Hindustan states.

The report further adds that it is required to use Nokia's rental service for at least three months. In addition, the company provides replacements for lost or broken equipment through its rental service. Soon, this company's phone will also be available in India.

Features and Specifications

The company is including a 6.43-inch Full HD Plus display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution in the smartphone. With a 20:9 aspect ratio, this display can offer a 90Hz refresh rate. The display's maximum brightness is 700 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection is included. The Nokia X30 5G has 256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM. The company is integrating a Snapdragon 695 chipset in it as a processor.

For photography, the smartphone's back sports a dual rear camera configuration with LED flash. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The phone also includes a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Nokia X30 5G features an under-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by a 4200mAh battery, the smartphone supports 33W fast charging. Regarding the operating system, the phone runs Android 12. The smartphone has connectivity features including Face Unlock, eSIM, NFC, and a USB Type-C connector. The only colour available for this phone is Cloudy Blue.

