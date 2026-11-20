Choosing a washing machine for your home isn't as simple as it used to be. Earlier, it meant just looking at the capacity, price and brand name. But thanks to recent technological changes, washing machines have become smarter and better. Now, they offer features such as improved cleaning performance, stream wash functionality, dedicated wash programs for delicate fabrics, inverter motors for reduced energy consumption and more. While these features make laundry more efficient, they also make picking the right washing machine a tad bit more difficult than it used to be. This brings us to an important, with so many features available for washing machines in the market, which ones are worth paying extra for?

Best washing machines to buy in India. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

There is no straight forward answer to this question as the needs and types of clothes washed in every household are different. The trick is to distinguish between features that genuinely make a difference and those that simply look impressive on a product specification sheet. Whether you are buying your first washing machine or replacing an older model, here are five important features I would evaluate before spending money.

5 Washing machine features to check before spending your money

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1. Inverter motor technology: An inverter motor adjusts its speed according to the laundry load and washing requirements rather than operating at a fixed speed. This feature not only helps in reducing electricity consumption, minimise operational noise and vibrations, and offer smoother performance.

2. Built-in heater and temperature control: A built-in heater enables the washing machine to heat water to different temperatures depending on the selected wash programme, which helps tackle stubborn stains, remove oily residue and improve cleaning performance for certain fabrics.

3. Steam wash technology: Steam-based wash programmes use heated steam to penetrate fabrics and help loosen dirt and stubborn stains. It can also help reduce allergens, bacteria and wrinkles, which can be particularly useful for households with babies and people with allergies.

4. Fabric-specific wash programmes: Multiple wash programmes enable users to select suitable settings for different fabrics, including cotton, wool, silk, denim and synthetic materials. These programmes adjust factors such as water temperature, drum movement, soaking time and spin speed to suit specific laundry requirements.

5. Load sensing and water level adjustment: Load sensing technology detects the amount of laundry inside the drum and adjusts water consumption accordingly. It also optimise wash duration and detergent requirements based on the load. This can help reduce unnecessary water and electricity consumption, particularly when washing smaller loads.

Top features of the best washing machines in India

MODEL TYPE CAPACITY TOP CLEANING FEATURES Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front load fully automatic 12Kg Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean+, Bubble Soak, Intensive Wash, Prewash, Super Speed IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, 9 Swirl Wash, Steam Refresh, Eco Inverter Motor, WiFi, DeepClean® Ai Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front load fully automatic 7Kg Power Steam, Steam Refresh, DeepClean, Aqua Energie, Auto Tub Clean Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front load fully automatic 9Kg AI EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, Drum Clean+, Intensive Wash, Prewash, Extra Rinse LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front load fully automatic 9Kg AI DD, 6 Motion DD, Steam, Allergy Care, Baby Steam Care, Tub Clean LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front load fully automatic 7Kg 6 Motion DD, Hygiene Steam, Allergy Care, Tub Clean, Prewash, Rinse+

Best washing machines to buy in India

The Samsung WW12DG6B24ASTL is a 12kg fully automatic front-load washing machine finished, with a black carved door and an AI Control panel. It features AI EcoBubble technology, which mixes detergent with water and air to create bubbles for effective cleaning at lower temperatures. Its Hygiene Steam programme helps remove up to 99.9% of certain bacteria and inactivates allergens. The Digital Inverter motor, Super Speed wash, Wi-Fi connectivity and Drum Clean+ add convenience, hygiene and energy-efficient performance to everyday laundry.

Specifications Type Fully automatic front-load Capacity 12 kg Motor type Digital Inverter Technology Maximum spin speed 1,400 RPM Cleaning features Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean+, Bubble Soak, Intensive Wash, Prewash, Super Speed Wash programmes Cotton, Synthetics, Wool, Delicates, Jeans, Bedding, Baby Care, Towels and more Reasons to Buy Excellent cleaning performance Low noise levels Good smart controls Reasons to Avoid Visible vibrations

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine to be of good quality and value for money, appreciating its performance and low noise level. They praise its cleaning capabilities, with one customer noting how it effectively removes dirt from clothes.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance and smart features.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The IFB Serena GXN 7012 CMS features a modern grey finish, front-load design and a digital control panel. It offers 7kg capacity and uses an Eco Inverter motor for efficient operation. Its Power Steam technology and Steam Refresh programme help improve laundry hygiene and freshen clothes. The 9 Swirl Wash system is designed to provide thorough fabric cleaning, while AI-powered technology adjusts washing parameters according to the load. Wi-Fi connectivity, voice assistance and multiple wash programmes add everyday convenience.

Specifications Type Fully automatic front-load Capacity 7 kg Motor type Eco Inverter Motor Maximum spin speed 1,200 RPM Cleaning features Power Steam, Steam Refresh, DeepClean, Aqua Energie, Auto Tub Clean Wash programmes 10 on control panel, 12 additional programmes through app Reasons to Buy Excellent cleaning performance Value for money Good quality Reasons to Avoid Additional accessory costs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality and value for money. They are satisfied with its performance, noting that it works excellently and operates smoothly. The installation process receives positive feedback from customers.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance and value for money.

The Samsung WW90DG5U24AXTL features a modern Inox finish, a black carved door and an LED control panel. This 9kg front-load washing machine uses AI EcoBubble technology to improve detergent penetration and deliver effective cleaning at lower temperatures. Its Hygiene Steam programme helps remove up to 99.9% of certain bacteria and allergens. The Digital Inverter motor, 1,400 RPM spin speed and Super Speed wash offer efficient laundry care, while Wi-Fi connectivity and SmartThings support add convenience to everyday washing.

Specifications Type Fully automatic front-load Capacity 9 kg Motor type Digital Inverter Technology Maximum spin speed 1,400 RPM Cleaning features AI EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, Drum Clean+, Intensive Wash, Prewash, Extra Rinse Wash programmes 14 wash programs Reasons to Buy Excellent cleaning performance Good features Reliable quality Reasons to Avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine to be one of the best in its category, with excellent performance and value for money. They appreciate its AI-powered features and cleaning capabilities, with one customer noting how the inbuilt heater helps remove tough stains.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance, quality value for money.

The LG FHP1209Z5M features a premium Middle Black finish, a black-tinted tempered glass door and a dial-and-LED control panel. Its 9kg capacity makes it suitable for larger households. AI Direct Drive technology detects fabric characteristics and adjusts drum movements for better fabric care. Steam technology, Allergy Care and Baby Steam Care programmes help reduce allergens and improve laundry hygiene. The 6 Motion DD system offers multiple washing movements, while Wi-Fi connectivity, Smart Diagnosis and LG ThinQ add convenience.

Specifications Type Fully automatic front-load Capacity 9kg Motor type Inverter Direct Drive Maximum spin speed 1,200 RPM Cleaning features AI DD, 6 Motion DD, Steam, Allergy Care, Baby Steam Care, Tub Clean Wash programmes 14 wash programs Reasons to Buy Excellent cleaning performance Good features Easy-to-use controls Reasons to Avoid Limited space for bulky laundry

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine performs well and is worth its price, particularly praising its cleaning capabilities for removing tough stains effortlessly and its smart features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance and build quality.

The LG FHP1209Z5M features a premium Middle Black finish, a black-tinted tempered glass door and a dial-and-LED control panel. Its 9kg capacity makes it suitable for larger households. AI Direct Drive technology detects fabric characteristics and adjusts drum movements for better fabric care. Steam technology, Allergy Care and Baby Steam Care programmes help reduce allergens and improve laundry hygiene. The 6 Motion DD system offers multiple washing movements, while Wi-Fi connectivity, Smart Diagnosis and LG ThinQ add convenience.

Specifications Type Fully automatic front-load Capacity 7kg Motor type Inverter Direct Drive Maximum spin speed 1,200 RPM Cleaning features 6 Motion DD, Hygiene Steam, Allergy Care, Tub Clean, Prewash, Rinse+ Wash programmes 10 wash programs Reasons to Buy Excellent cleaning performance Good features Low noise levels Reasons to Avoid Limited wash programmes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine performs well and consider it one of the finest budget options available. They appreciate its noiseless operation and compact size, though some note the drum size is smaller than expected.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance and build quality.

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FAQs for buying a washing machine in India Which type of washing machine is best for home use in India? A fully automatic front-load machine is a good choice if you prioritise water efficiency, fabric care and advanced wash programmes.

Which is better: front-load or top-load washing machine? Front-load washing machines generally use less water and offer gentler fabric care, while top-load models are often more affordable and convenient to operate. Front-load machines also tend to have higher spin speeds, helping remove more moisture from clothes.

What washing machine capacity is best for a family of four? A washing machine with a capacity of 7–8 kg is generally suitable for a family of four.

What is the ideal RPM for a washing machine? For everyday laundry, a washing machine with a spin speed of 800–1,000 RPM is generally adequate. Models offering 1,200–1,400 RPM can extract more water from clothes, reducing drying time.

Is an inverter motor washing machine worth buying? Yes, an inverter motor can be worth considering, particularly if you use your washing machine frequently. It adjusts motor operation according to the load and wash requirements, which can help reduce electricity consumption, noise and vibration.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.