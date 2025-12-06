OnePlus proactively halts AI Writer feature, probe underway as users report issue

OnePlus has paused its AI Writer feature across its smartphones after users reported inconsistency involving the mention of Arunachal Pradesh. The company has temporarily disabled the tool inside the Notes app, which relies on a hybrid AI system and partnerships with global model providers, including those announced during the launch of the OnePlus 15 and OxygenOS 16 earlier this year. OnePlus acknowledged the complaints and confirmed that the issue is under investigation.(Ayushmann Chawla)

OnePlus pulls AI Writer after reports surface

Over the weekend, users on X highlighted that AI Writer appeared to censor the phrase “Arunachal Pradesh” when used alongside “India,” sparking widespread concerns about the model’s origin and training data. Many alleged that the feature might be relying on a Chinese-trained AI system that reflects geopolitical biases not aligned with India’s map.

In a community update, OnePlus acknowledged the complaints and confirmed that the issue is under investigation. The company wrote:

"Over the past two days, we received reports regarding technical inconsistencies with the AI Writer in the OnePlus Notes app. We promptly launched an internal investigation and shared an early update yesterday outlining our hybrid AI architecture and our collaboration with global model partners.

As the issue requires more time to address, we're temporarily disabling the AI Writer in Notes to ensure a consistent user experience while we refine the underlying technical issue. OnePlus remains committed to delivering Community-first technology, and any unexpected behaviour is unintentional."

What triggered the suspension

The problem was first spotted by several OnePlus users who shared screen recordings showing the AI Writer refusing to generate content that included “Arunachal Pradesh” as part of India. The discovery quickly escalated into a heated online debate, with users questioning whether the model had been trained on datasets that mirror China’s territorial claims.

The incident is particularly sensitive in India, where tech companies are expected to adhere to the country’s official maps and geopolitical positions.

Feature remains offline until further notice

As of now, the AI Writer feature remains unavailable on all supported OnePlus devices while the internal investigation continues. The company says the suspension is temporary, but has not announced when the tool will return or what safeguards will be implemented to prevent similar issues in the future. For now, OnePlus users will have to rely on standard text input methods inside the Notes app until the AI Writer is restored.