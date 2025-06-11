OpenAI launches O3-Pro to tackle complex questions: Here’s how it works

OpenAI has announced a new version of its language model called O3-Pro. This model is made to better handle complex questions and follow instructions more carefully. It is now available to ChatGPT Plus users, as well as to business and API users. OpenAI launches O3-Pro to tackle complex questions and simplify the way we find answers.

What is the O3-Pro model?

O3-Pro is the first release under OpenAI’s new naming system, which replaces version numbers with a monthly format. The “O” marks it as the June 2025 release. This change supports more regular updates.

The model is part of the GPT-4 group and focuses on improving reasoning, maintaining context, and producing more consistent responses. Earlier versions sometimes struggled with multi-step logic or unclear instructions. O3-Pro addresses these issues by responding more accurately to detailed prompts.

It is now the default for ChatGPT Plus users and requires no special setup. Future updates will follow the same release approach, providing the latest version automatically.

What’s new in O3-Pro?

Those who have used the model note improvements in how it handles longer conversations. It seems to better understand the intent behind complex questions, helping reduce confusion and follow up corrections.

For example, O3-Pro is better at following step-by-step instructions, such as legal queries that unfold over multiple parts, without losing track of earlier details. Previous models often required users to repeat or rephrase inputs in such scenarios.

According to OpenAI, O3-Pro was built to “handle more complex reasoning with better consistency,” with training focused on reducing errors and improving clarity across a broader range of topics.

These updates are particularly useful in fields like research, law, and technical writing, where accuracy and deeper understanding are important.

O3-Pro can support a range of tasks, including writing, coding, reports, and data analysis. OpenAI notes that it now handles more types of input with fewer mistakes, which may help teams working with technical or structured content.

O3-Pro in a growing AI market

Despite improvements, OpenAI acknowledges that O3-Pro can still produce incorrect or unclear answers, especially with recent or fast changing information. Human review remains important in such cases.

The release comes at a time when other companies are also launching AI models, some with features like memory or access to live data. OpenAI continues to focus on improving general purpose tools through regular updates.

How O3-Pro performs in everyday use may influence what users expect from AI tools in the future.