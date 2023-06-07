OpenAI's Sam Altman reaches India, says ChatGPT truly embraced; to meet PM Modi

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, kicked off his India visit on Wednesday, where he is also scheduled to meet prime minister Narendra Modi. Altman expressed his admiration for India's widespread acceptance and enthusiasm towards ChatGPT. In an interview with The Economic Times, Altman said India has truly embraced ChatGPT, with a lot of early adoption and enthusiasm from users. OpenAI chief Sam Altman with India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Wednesday.(Twitter/@amitabhk87)

Altman says the advanced GPT 5 model not in training

Sam Altman, in the interview, said that the OpenAI is currently not training the GPT 5 model. “We have a lot of work to do before we start that model." This comes days after some top tech experts, including him. publicly raised the "extinction" risk associated with AI.

He, however, emphasised the need to reduce ChatGPT's hallucinations and said they are working to give users more control so they don’t feel that it is biased.

Altman also revealed his biggest fear about AI, "What I lose the most sleep over is the hypothetical idea that we already have done something really bad by launching ChatGPT. That maybe there was something hard and complicated in there (the system) that we didn't understand and have now already kicked it off."

He repeated that there is an existential risk and urged for a government or industry-led regulation infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Laid off due to AI? Copywriter claims ChatGPT ‘took away’ her job

OpenAI chief to meet PM Modi

Ahead of his meeting with PM Modi, the OpenAI chief said, “It is super impressive what India has done in terms of national tech, national assets. But the government should focus on finding how they can integrate this technology into other services. Hopefully, we all start to use Language-Learning Models (LLMs) to make government services way better.”

Earlier in the day, Altman met with India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. “Wonderful meeting with OpenAI brilliant young Founder & CEO Sam Altman. Congratulated him on the success of ChatGPT and discussed the potential of generative artificial intelligence and how emerging economies can leverage GenerativeAI to improve the quality of life of citizens,” tweeted the NITI Aayog's former CEO. Notably, in the ET interview, Altman expressed optimism that the G20, led by India, can play a significant role in the global discourse regarding AI regulation.

ChatGPT software to come in hindi?

On being asked if he is training ChatGPT to make it multi-lingual, he said, “GPT-4 is pretty good with the top 100 languages and we will keep pushing this forward. However, it gets difficult to get hold of local languages as they are spoken by few people. But soon systems will be fundamentally good at these things.”

He also advocated for nationally funded AI efforts so that India can one day have its own large language model (LLM).

Altman is on a six-nation tour this week which includes Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India and South Korea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON