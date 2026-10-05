OPPO F35 series launched in India: Check price, availability and specifications

OPPO has launched its new F35 series in India, which includes the OPPO F35 5G and OPPO F35 Pro 5G. The new smartphones mark 10 years of the F series in India and come with features focused on cameras, battery life and durability. Both models come with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle front camera with a 100-degree field of view, along with OPPO's NaturalTone 2.0 technology.
OPPO F35 series price in India and availability
The OPPO F35 5G is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 42,999.
The OPPO F35 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 49,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 54,999.
The smartphones will go on sale in India from October 11 through offline retail stores, the OPPO India online store, Flipkart and Amazon. The OPPO F35 5G is available in Wave Blue, Titanium Grey and Mist Pink, while the F35 Pro 5G comes in Sunrise Orange, Twilight Brown and Wave Blue.
OPPO F35 series specifications and features
Both smartphones feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view. OPPO's NaturalTone 2.0 technology is designed to produce more natural-looking skin tones. The phones also come with dual rear camera setups, while the OPPO F35 Pro 5G supports 4K video recording from both the front and rear cameras.
The F35 series packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The smartphones also come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water.
Both models run the latest Android 17-based ColorOS 17 and are available in multiple RAM and storage configurations. The OPPO F35 Pro 5G gets up to 256GB of internal storage.