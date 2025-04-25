Perplexity launching an AI browser like Google Chrome with an aim to ‘browse’ you

When Perplexity AI announced plans for its own browser, Comet, back in February, it seemed like a curious departure from its core identity as an AI-powered assistant. But now, thanks to a revealing podcast appearance by CEO Aravind Srinivas, the strategic intent is coming into focus — and it has everything to do with data. Comet is being built on Chromium, the open-source skeleton that also powers Chrome and Microsoft Edge. (Perplexity)

Speaking on the TBPN podcast, Srinivas was candid: “That’s kind of one of the other reasons we wanted to build a browser, is we want to get data even outside the app to better understand you… We plan to use all the context to build a better user profile and, maybe you know, through our discover feed we could show some ads there.”

It’s a bold, and some might say, familiar playbook. Google has spent years refining a similar model through its Chrome browser, which quietly serves as one of the most powerful data-gathering tools on the web. Now, Perplexity appears to be following in those footsteps, leveraging AI not just to answer questions, but to learn everything about its users’ online habits.

Chromium Roots, Chrome Ambitions

Comet is being built on Chromium, the open-source skeleton that also powers Chrome and Microsoft Edge. This gives Perplexity a fast-tracked entry into the browser market — one complete with extensions support, developer familiarity, and cross-platform polish.

But the company may be setting its sights even higher. In the wake of recent antitrust developments surrounding Google’s search dominance, speculation has grown over a potential forced divestment of Chrome. During ongoing legal proceedings, Perplexity’s Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko didn’t shy away from the idea of acquiring Chrome outright, noting that the company could “continue running the browser at its current scale.”

From Assistant to Ecosystem

By turning Comet into a data pipeline, Perplexity is laying the groundwork for a broader ecosystem, one where its AI assistant doesn’t just answer your questions, but understands your routines, preferences, and priorities across the web.

That’s the promise of “contextual computing,” and it’s increasingly where the industry is heading. Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and even ChatGPT’s Voice Mode are inching toward this model. But with a browser in hand, Perplexity could leap ahead by merging AI with behavioural insight at the source.

Of course, this raises the usual concerns: data privacy, consent, and how transparently users will be informed about what’s being tracked and how it’s being used. Google has already faced fierce backlash on these fronts. Perplexity, a relative newcomer, will have to tread carefully.